McFly's Power to Play tour will come to Alexandra Palace

The door times for McFly's Power to Play tour show in London have been confirmed.

The pop rockers will be on the road across UK and Ireland throughout October and November. Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter are throwing off the shackles of expectations to deliver their biggest, boldest and most brilliantly noisy statement yet.

McFly's next show will be in London at Alexandra Palace on Friday, 27 October. If you have tickets, you might be wondering about timings for the event - and what the setlist is.

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open in London?

McFly's next show is at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday, 27 October. The doors will open at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed.

When does the McFly concert start?

The show is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm, according to the venue's website. Before McFly take to the stage later in the night, a support act will perform.