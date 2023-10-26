McFly will be joined by an opening act for show at Alexandra Palace

McFly's support act for the Power to Play show in London has been confirmed.

The pop-rockers are touring the UK throughout October and November. They will be playing shows in some of the most iconic venues - like London's Alexandra Palace.

Door times have been revealed for the upcoming shows, including the stop in London on Friday, 27 October - as well as the Power to Play setlist. But who will be opening for the group?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the support act for McFly show?

The opener for Power to Play tour is LostAlone and they will appear at all of the shows in 2023, it has been confirmed. The group will be the support act for the full tour.

Who are LostAlone?

Formed in 2005, the band consists of Steven Battelle, Alan Williamson and Mark Gibson. The group is originally from Derby and have toured extensively across the UK and Europe over the years.

LostAlone have released four albums including 2022's The Warring Twenties. The band's most popular songs on Spotify include Waiting For The Magic To Show Up, I'm a Fire You Can't Put Out, The Final Call Forever, Blood is Sharp and Do You Get What You Pray For?