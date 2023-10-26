McFly tour setlist: songs you can expect to hear at London Alexandra Palace
McFly's Power to Play setlist has been compiled by fans
McFly fans have pulled together the band's setlist for the Power to Play tour.
The pop rock band are on the road playing venues across the UK. The next stop will be at London's Alexandra Palace on Friday, 27 October.
McFly will be joined by a support act who will open the shows throughout the Power to Play tour. The door times for the shows have been confirmed by the venues.
But what songs could you hear at the upcoming shows? Here's all you need to know:
What is McFly tour setlist?
According to Setlist.fm users, McFly played the following tracks during the gig in Norwich on Wednesday, 25 October:
- Where Did All the Guitars Go?
- Land of the Bees
- One for the Radio
- God of Rock & Roll
- Friday Night
- Corrupted
- Lies
- Route 55
- I’m Fine
- Too Close for Comfort
- Everybody Knows
- Star Girl
- Happiness
- Obviously
- Not Alone(Tom and Danny; acoustic)
- All About You(Tom and Danny; electric)
- Shine On
- Red
Encore
- Forever’s Not Enough
- Honey I’m Home
- 5 Colours in Her Hair
However McFly could switch up the setlist throughout the tour - so take the above as advisory. Do you see your favourite tracks?
How long is McFly's performance?
The pop rockers are supported by LostAlone throughout the tour and the band will perform before the headliners take to the stage. McFly will play around 21 songs each night so expect a performance lasting upwards of 90 minutes.