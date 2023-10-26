McFly's Power to Play setlist has been compiled by fans

McFly fans have pulled together the band's setlist for the Power to Play tour.

The pop rock band are on the road playing venues across the UK. The next stop will be at London's Alexandra Palace on Friday, 27 October.

McFly will be joined by a support act who will open the shows throughout the Power to Play tour. The door times for the shows have been confirmed by the venues.

But what songs could you hear at the upcoming shows? Here's all you need to know:

What is McFly tour setlist?

The next stop on the Power to Play tour will be at Alexandra Palace in London. Fans attention will be turning to the show on Friday, 27 October.

According to Setlist.fm users, McFly played the following tracks during the gig in Norwich on Wednesday, 25 October:

Where Did All the Guitars Go?

Land of the Bees

One for the Radio

God of Rock & Roll

Friday Night

Corrupted

Lies

Route 55

I’m Fine

Too Close for Comfort

Everybody Knows

Star Girl

Happiness

Obviously

Not Alone(Tom and Danny; acoustic)

All About You(Tom and Danny; electric)

Shine On

Red

Encore

Forever’s Not Enough

Honey I’m Home

5 Colours in Her Hair

However McFly could switch up the setlist throughout the tour - so take the above as advisory. Do you see your favourite tracks?

How long is McFly's performance?