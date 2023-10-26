Fall Out Boy will tour the UK in October and November

The door times for Fall Out Boy's huge arena tour have been confirmed.

Pete Wentz and co will be playing some of the biggest venues in major cities across the nation. It comes following the release of their eight studio album - So Much (for) Stardust.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by PVRIS and nothing, nowhere as support acts for the tour. It is the band's first shows in the UK since the Hella Mega Tour in the summer of 2022.

The So Much for (tour) Dust began in the US in Chicago in June 2023 and will conclude in April 2024. Fall Out Boy will play shows in cities like Leeds, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Cardiff. It is just one of the big tours in the UK this week - including McFly and S Club.

If you are heading to the shows, you might be wondering what time you should arrive. Here's all you need to know:

What time do doors open for Fall Out Boy?

The So Much for (tour) Dust arena tour will be coming to major arena across the UK in the coming days. The first show is at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Friday, 27 October.

For the show, the doors will open at 6pm - the venue has confirmed. Expect similiar timings throughout the UK tour.

What time does Fall Out Boy show start?

The doors will open at the First Direct Arena in Leeds at 6pm at the venue but the concert itself won't start until 7pm, according to the venue's website. Two support acts will perform before Fall Out Boy take to the stage.