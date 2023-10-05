Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The door times for S Club's The Good Times tour have been confirmed.

Excitement is building ahead of the pop group's first tour in eight years, which will kick-off on 12 October. Fans minds will be turning to planning ahead for the shows in the coming weeks.

S Club will be coming to major arenas across the UK and Ireland in cities such as London, Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham and more. The group were rocked earlier this year by the passing of Paul Cattermole at the age of 46.

Tickets went on sale earlier in 2023 after the tour was announced. Ticketmaster has warned that there is low availability for the the tour.

S Club will be joined by Now United, who will be the support act for the tour. But if you are heading to the shows - here's all you need to know:

When do doors open on S Club UK tour?

The leaves are starting to fall and S Club fans will be turning their attention to The Good Times tour, which is coming in mid-to-late October. If you are heading to any of the shows on the tour,

12 October - AO Arena, Manchester

The doors will open at 6pm on Thursday, 12 October, according to AO Arena's website. The concert will begin at 7.30pm, giving you plenty of time to arrive for the concert.

S Club will pay tribute to their late bandmate in their first single in 20 years

13 October - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

The exact door times have not yet been announced for the concert at M&S Bank Arena on the Friday. However based on other shows on the tour expect the doors to open prior to 7pm - likely between 6pm and 6.30pm.

14 October - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

The venue has announced that the car park and box office will open at 4pm on 14 October. The doors will open at 6pm and the concert will start at 7.45pm, it has been confirmed.

16 October - 3Arena, Dublin

The 3Arena in Dublin has confirmed that the doors for the S Club concert will open at 6.30pm. The start time has not been confirmed, but expect similar timings to previous gigs.

18 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Similar to prior dates on the tour, the doors will open at the OVO Hydro on 18 October at 6.30pm, it has been confirmed. OVO Hydro has not yet confirmed the start time - but expect similar to the rest of the tour.

19 October - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

The concert will start at Utilita Arena in Newcastle at 7pm, according to Utilita Arena's website. The door times have not been announced but expect them to open around 6pm, an hour before the show starts.

20 October - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Doors will open at 6pm at First Direct Arena in Leeds on 20 October, it has been confirmed. Fans can expect the concert to start at 7.30pm.

21 October - AO Arena, Manchester

Doors will also open at 6pm for the second S Club show at AO Arena, Manchester on 21 October, according to the venue's website. However if you can't make it for exactly 6pm don't fret, the S Club concert is due to begin at 7.30pm.

23 October - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

The doors open at 6.30pm in Cardiff on 23 October, the venue's website has confirmed. The exact start time of the concert has not been announced, but expect similar timings to the rest of the tour.

24 October - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

The door times have not yet been announced for the show in Nottingham. Timings for the concert are also yet to be confirmed.

26 October - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

The doors will open at 6pm, the venue has confirmed. Fans are advised that the concert in Birmingham on 26 October will begin at 7.30pm with the support act.

27 October -The O2, London

The doors will open at 6.30pm at The O2 it has been confirmed. The start time has not been announced, but expect similar timings to prior shows.

28 October - The O2, London

There are two shows at The O2 on 28 October. For the matinee, the doors will open at 12.30pm. If you have tickets for the evening show, the doors will open at 6.30pm.

29 October - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

For the second show in Birmingham, the doors will open at 6pm - it has been announced. The concert will start at 7.30pm.

