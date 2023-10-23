S Club will be joined by Now United for The Good Times Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The support act for S Club's huge UK tour this autumn has been confirmed.

The early 2000s icons are hitting the road for their first run of shows in eight years throughout October 2023. The next stop will be at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Monday, 23 October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S Club will also play shows in London, Nottingham. Birmingham and Liverpool this week. The Good Times Tour has already seen the pop group play comeback gigs in Manchester, Dublin, Newcastle, Leeds and Glasgow.

However the tour is a bittersweet experience for the group following the death of Paul Cattermole. The 46-year-old passed away earlier in 2023 following the announcement of the reunion.

If you are heading to the shows this week, the venue's have confirmed the door times for the S Club tour. Before the group take the stage, there will be a support act who will perform to open the show.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is S Club's opening act for UK tour?

The support act for S Club's The Good Times Tour in October 2023 will be Now United. The group will open for all the shows - including concert at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Monday (23 October).

Who is Now United - and members?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dubbed a global pop group, Now United originally featured 14 members from 14 countries across the world. They formed in 2017 in Hollywood, California and are currently made up of eight performers as of 2023.

The current members are:

Lamar Morris - UK

Sabina Hidalgo - Mexico

Sina Deinert - Germany

Savannah Clarke - Australia

Nour Ardakani - Lebanon

Mélanie Thomas - Ivory Coast

Desirée Silva - Brazil

Jayna Hughes - Philippines

What songs do Now United have?

The group debuted in 2018 with the song How We Do It - coming a year after the group was formed. Now United have released one album in the soundtrack to The Musical: Welcome to the Night of Your Life in 2023.

Among the group's most popular tracks on Spotify are - Who Would Think That Love?, Na Na Na, Summer In The City and Beautiful Life.