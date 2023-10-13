S Club kicked off their 25th anniversary tour 'The Good Times Tour' in Manchester, six months after the death of former member Paul Cattermole

S Club were bringing it all back to Manchester last night (12 October) as the iconic late 90s-early 00s pop act made their return to the stage for their 25th anniversary tour.

The band kicked off 'The Good Times Tour' at Manchester's AO Arena in the first of their 15-show tour, which is currently travelling across the country. Members Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh are due in Liverpool this evening (13 October).

The first date of the tour marked the first show of the band's without former member Paul Cattermole, who died at the age of 46 in April. Cattermole had joined the group as they announced the special reunion tour earlier this year, with plans to join them as they set out across the UK. He died from an underlying heart condition just weeks after the reunion announcement.

Former member Hannah Spearritt dropped out of the tour after the death of Cattermole, leaving the band as a five-piece. The singer and actress told The Sun that she was originally excited to get back out on the road with the band, but that "everything changed" after her friend's death. She added: "It gave me time to reflect on whether it was the right thing for me to do,"

What did S Club say about Paul Cattermole during the first night of The Good Times Tour?

Kicking off the show at the AO Arena, the band took the time to publicly pay tribute to Cattermole. The name of the tour - 'The Good Times Tour' - given in tribute to the late singer.

Footage of Cattermole was shown on big screens around the arena. In the video, he was performing the song 'Good Times'. This was overlayed with a montage of clips from his time in the group.

Singer Bradley McIntosh said of his friend: "That's our brother right there, man. Gone but you'll never be forgotten. We miss you every single day." His words were echoed by other band members, including Jon Lee who said: "Thank you so much, it's very special for us this evening obviously, we dedicate this performance to Paul and to the British Heart Foundation so thank you so much for being here."

Jo O'Meara asked the crowd to put their hands into heart shapes in the crowd "for Paul". Rachel Stevens thanked the support that the band and Cattermole's family have received since his death. Before launching into a rendition of one of their biggest hits, 'Bring It All Back', Tina Barrett added: "Tonight is a celebration so let's bring it all back for Paul."

Where is the S Club 'The Good Times Tour' visiting?

There are 14 more shows on the UK & Ireland tour, due to end on 29 October. Dates include: