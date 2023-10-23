Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

S Club fans can expect to be hear all of their biggest hits on the UK tour.

The iconic pop group are on the road for The Good Times Tour throughout October. It is the star's first tour in eight years and takes them to some of the largest venues in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a bittersweet tour after the death of Paul Cattermole earlier in 2023. The singer passed away at the age of 46 - and had been due to join the group for the tour.

S Club will be joined by global pop group Now United - who have confirmed their latest lineup - throughout the tour. But what tracks can you expect on the setlist?

Here's all you need to know

What is S Club's tour setlist?

Fans can expect to hear plenty of their favourite S Club tracks from throughout the group's 25 year career on The Good Times Tour. The setlist has been confirmed for the previous dates, giving fans heading to Cardiff a hint of what to expect on Monday, 23 October.

According to Setlist.fm, S Club performed the following songs in Manchester at the AO Arena on Saturday, 21 October:

S Club Party

Love Ain't Gonna Wait for You

You're My Number One

Natural

Sunshine

You

Stronger

Bring the House Down

Friday Night

Don't Stop Movin'

Bring It All Back

Two in a Million

These Are The Days

Have You Ever

Alive

Reach

Encore

Never Had a Dream Come True

S Club Party(Remix version)

How long is an S Club show?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans heading to the remaining The Good Times Tour dates in the UK in October 2023 can expect to hear around 18 tracks - based on previous performances. But how long will S Club be on stage for?

The group's set lasted 90 minutes in Manchester on Saturday, 21 October. A support act performed first before S Club took to the stage at around 8.40pm, performing until 10.10pm