S Club tour setlist: what songs could group play at Cardiff's Utilita Arena?
S Club's The Good Times Tour continues throughout October
S Club fans can expect to be hear all of their biggest hits on the UK tour.
The iconic pop group are on the road for The Good Times Tour throughout October. It is the star's first tour in eight years and takes them to some of the largest venues in the country.
It is a bittersweet tour after the death of Paul Cattermole earlier in 2023. The singer passed away at the age of 46 - and had been due to join the group for the tour.
S Club will be joined by global pop group Now United - who have confirmed their latest lineup - throughout the tour. But what tracks can you expect on the setlist?
Here's all you need to know
What is S Club's tour setlist?
Fans can expect to hear plenty of their favourite S Club tracks from throughout the group's 25 year career on The Good Times Tour. The setlist has been confirmed for the previous dates, giving fans heading to Cardiff a hint of what to expect on Monday, 23 October.
According to Setlist.fm, S Club performed the following songs in Manchester at the AO Arena on Saturday, 21 October:
- S Club Party
- Love Ain't Gonna Wait for You
- You're My Number One
- Natural
- Sunshine
- You
- Stronger
- Bring the House Down
- Friday Night
- Don't Stop Movin'
- Bring It All Back
- Two in a Million
- These Are The Days
- Have You Ever
- Alive
- Reach
Encore
- Never Had a Dream Come True
- S Club Party(Remix version)
How long is an S Club show?
Fans heading to the remaining The Good Times Tour dates in the UK in October 2023 can expect to hear around 18 tracks - based on previous performances. But how long will S Club be on stage for?
The group's set lasted 90 minutes in Manchester on Saturday, 21 October. A support act performed first before S Club took to the stage at around 8.40pm, performing until 10.10pm
Expect similar timings for the concert in Cardiff on 23 October and on the remaining tour dates. Doors will open earlier in the night - but the exact time depends on the venue.