Blink 182 tour door times: what time do doors open and concerts start for UK tour
Blink-182 door times have been announced for UK tour in October
Blink-182 will bring their huge world tour to the UK this month.
The legendary pop-punk band will play shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester over the coming weeks. The tour comes following the return of founding member Tom DeLonge to the band.
Blink had originally been due to play shows in Glasgow, Dublin and Belfast at the start of September but the shows were postponed due to a family emergency for drummer Travis Barker.
For the shows in the UK and Europe, Blink will be joined by The Story So Far. But fans heading to the shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester might be wondering what timings to expect.
Here's all you need to know:
What are the door times for UK tour?
The door times have been confirmed for Blink's shows in October in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Here's what to expect and how early you can arrive:
London, The O2
The doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights at The O2 arena in London - 11 October and 12 October. The concert will start after that and opening act The Story so Far will take to the stage before Blink before.
Expect the show to end before 11pm.
Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Blink will play just one show in Birmingham - on 14 October - and the doors will open at 6pm. The concert is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and Blink's set will begin at 8.45pm. The show is due to end at 10.35pm.
Manchester, AO Arena
For the two shows at the AO Arena - on 15 and 16 October - the doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert is due to begin at 7.30pm and The Story So Far will perform before Blink-182 take to the stage.
When do Blink-182's UK shows start and end?
According to AO Arena and Utilita Arena the concerts will begin at 7.30pm. The show in Birmingham is also due to end at 10.35pm, but this time is approximate - but expect the show to be done before 11pm for each night on the tour.
Blink's set tends to last around 90 minutes based on previous performances in Europe in recent weeks.