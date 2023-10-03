SZA's SOS tour's next stop is at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

SZA's huge SOS tour will be coming to Toronto this week.

The singer-songwriter has been on the road in support of her second album of the same name in recent months. The run of shows started in North America in February and after a few weeks in Europe, she has returned for the final leg of the tour.

SZA's next show will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada before she heads to Brooklyn to play the Barclays Center at the weekend. But if you are heading to the show on Wednesday, 4 October, you might be wondering about timings.

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for Toronto show?

SZA's next stop on the SOS Tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, 4 October. She will be joined by support act d4vd - who is playing all her fall shows.

The doors have opened 60 minutes before the start of the concert on previous dates on the SOS Tour. So fans can expect them to open around 7pm in Toronto.

When does SZA concert start and end?

The singer's show at Scotiabank Arena is scheduled to start at 8pm. However a support act will perform before she takes to the stage.