SZA has been joined by the likes of Travis Scott, Lizzo and Lil Baby on previous SOS tour dates

SZA has been joined by some famous faces so far on her UK tour.

The pop star will be coming to The O2 in London this weekend. It follows previous gigs in Manchester and Glasgow earlier in June.

During the tour she has been joined by special guests - as well as a suppot act. Here’s all you need to know:

Who are SZA’s opening acts?

The pop star will be joined at The O2 by RAYE who will serve as the support act on all four shows in London. She is a four time BRIT nominated artist.

Her most recent album My 21st Century Blues was released on 3 February of this year. She has 26m monthly listeners on Spotify.

RAYE’s most popular songs on the platform are Escapism., Bed and Flip A Switch.

Which special guests have joined SZA?

Travis Scott joined SZA on stage to perform two tracks at the AO Arena in Manchester. She was not joined by special guest for the gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.