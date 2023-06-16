SZA will play four shows at The O2 in London in June

SZA will bring her SOS tour to The O2 this weekend.

The pop star will play back-to-back shows at the famous London venue. She is on tour in support of her second album by the same name.

SZA will be on the road until October and has already played shows in Manchester and Glasgow as well as dates across Europe. She will be playing four shows in total at The O2 spread over two weekends.

She will also play two nights at the 3Arena in Dublin in between the two stints at The O2 in London. Here's all you need to know:

When is SZA shows at The O2 in London?

The pop star has already played shows in Manchester at the AO Arena on 13 June and OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 15 June. She will play four shows at The O2 in London spread across two stints.

For the first run of shows, SZA will play concerts at The O2 on Saturday, 17 June, and Sunday, 18 June. She will return a week later for shows on Sunday, 25 June and Monday, 26 June.

How long will SZA's concerts at The O2 be?

SZA has already played two SOS tour shows in the UK and it gives fans a hint of what to expect at The O2 this month. For the concerts in Manchester and Glasgow, she performed sets with over 30 songs.

At the AO Arena on 13 June, SZA came on stage at 9.15pm and her set lasted until 11pm. Her performance lasted 1 hour 45 minutes in Manchetser.

SZA's peformances in Europe have lasted a similar amount of time between 1 hour 30 minutes and 1 hour 40 minutes.

What songs could she perform?

SZA's sets are split across five acts and two encores. These are the songs she performed at the AO Arena in Manchester, according to Setlist.fm:

Opening

PSA

Act I

Seek & Destroy (shortened)

Notice Me

Love Galore (with Travis Scott)

Broken Clocks

Act II

Forgiveless(shortened)

Used

Bag Lady(Erykah Badu cover)

Ghost in the Machine

Blind

Shirt

Act III

All the Stars(Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)

Prom(shortened)

Normal Girl

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low(with Travis Scott)

Act IV

Supermodel(shortened)

Special(shortened)

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

Act V

SOS

Kiss Me More(Doja Cat cover)

Love Language

Snooze

Kill Bill

I Hate U

Encore

The Weekend

Good Days

Who are the support acts?

RAYE will open for SZA at The O2 as she has done for all of the UK shows so far. She will be the support artist for both pairs of gigs in London. But SZA has been joined by special guests for certain shows during the tour so far.

What time will concert start?

The doors will open at 6.30pm for the shows on 17 June and 26 June - and will open at the slightly earlier time for the gigs on 18 June and 25 June.