Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park in Chicago

Lollapalooza will return to Chicago next weekend and promises to be a huge weekend of music.

The Grant Park spectacle is one of the biggest festivals in the world. It is estimated that 400,000 people attend it each year.

The festival returned in person last year after being forced into going digital during the Covid-19 pandemic era. Fans who have managed to get tickets might already be starting to plan their trip to Chicago.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Lollapalooza 2023?

The festival will take place in Chicago from Thursday, 3 August until Sunday, 6 August.

Where is the festival?

The address of the festival is: Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois. The festival has been held in Grant Park since 2005 - with the Covid era editions being digital.

Inspired by Reading Festival, Lollapalooza was originally a touring festival in the 1990s before settling as a Chicago event in the 21st century.

What is lineup and headliners?

Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza and Tomorrow X Tomorrow will headline the festival. See the full lineup and stage times here.

Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Can you get tickets?

Lollapalooza's four day weekend tickets started at $385, you can join a waitlist to try and get your hands on them.

The festival was also selling two-day tickets at $270 - but they are sold out. However you may have more luck with single day tickets.

Prices start at $135 and tickets for Saturday remain available - you can join a waitlist for Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

What time do the gates open?

The gates will open at 11am each day. The gates will close at 10pm each night, following the conclusion of the headline sets.

How to get to Lollapalooza?

CTA, Metra and Pace make getting to Lolla easy. Plan your trip today using the Regional Transportation Authority's trip planner. If you are coming by car, parking is conveniently located just steps away from Lollapalooza, Millennium Garages is offering discounted parking for up to 24-hours at Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park and Grant Park North Garages.

Biking to the festival? Divvy has you covered for a breezy way to get there. One free ride (up to $5) using the code LOLLA23 in the Lyft or Divvy app. Plus, the festival have a valet at 8th Ave & Michigan Ave so you don't have to worry about bike parking!

If you are wanting to use a rideshare service to get home, Lollapalooza advise you to request your rideshare when leaving, exit Grant Park and walk west of State Street.

Can you stream Lollapalooza?

In America, Hulu is the official streaming partner of Lollapalooza.

Visit Hulu’s website for more information.

What is the bag policy at Lollapalooza?