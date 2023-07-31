Telling news your way
Lollapalooza tickets: can you still get weekend or day passes - prices and what is available?

Lollapalooza will run from 3 August to 6 August in Chicago's Grant Park

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Lollapalooza is only a few days away and fans might still be hoping to get their hands on tickets.

The huge Chicago festival will run from Thursday, 3 August to Sunday, 6 August. It will see the likes of Billie Eilish, Karol G, The 1975 and more headline in the coming days.

But can you get tickets? Here's all you need to know:

Can you still get tickets for Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza's four day weekend tickets started at $385 each but they are not currently available for purchase. However you can join a waitlist to try and get your hands on them.

The festival was also selling two-day tickets at $270 - but they are completely sold out. Fans might be able to have a bit more luck with single day tickets.

Prices start at $135 and tickets for Saturday remain available - you can join a waitlist for Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Billie Eilish performing at Manchester’s AO Arena in June 2022 (Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)Billie Eilish performing at Manchester’s AO Arena in June 2022 (Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)
What premium packages are available?

Weekend passes

The festival had General Admission Plus passes for the weekend which started at $700 each. The package included unlimited access to two GA+ Lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar with preferred pricing on sodas, beer, wine, seltzer, and cocktails - plus much more.

Weekend VIP passes are still available at Tier 2 prices - but they start at an eye-watering $1,600. It includes access to on-field viewing, two luxury lounges, full-service bar and golf carts to take you between the lounges.

Four day Platinum Passes cost $4,350 and are available for purchase. It comes with access to two platinium lounges, front-of-stage viewing at six stages and much, much more.

Four day hotel experience packages, cabanas and Lolla insider packages are also available.

One day passes

GA+ passes were also available for single day ticket and started at $250 each. Fans are able to join a waiting list for these tickets.

Lollapalooza has VIP passes available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There is a waiting list for these passes on Sunday. The prices start at $550 each.

Platinum single day passes are available for the festival in 2023. Prices start at $2,000 each.

