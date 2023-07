Set times for Billie Eilish, Karol G and many more

Lollapalooza has confirmed its stage splits and set times for the 2023 festival.

Billie Eilish, Karol G, The 1975, Kendrick Lamar and many, many more acts are on the bill to perform between Thursday, 3 August and Sunday, 6 August. The festival has issued an update on tickets for fans still hoping to get their hands on them.

But when are the acts performing and where can you see them? Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup on Thursday?

The two headliners for the first day of Lollapalooza will be Latin Pop star Karol G and Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish.

Bud Light stage

1.15pm - 2pm - The Beachers

3pm - 4pm - Joy Oladokun

5pm - 6pm - Sofi Tukker

7pm - 8pm - Carly Rae Jepsen

8.40pm - 10pm - Karol G

T-Mobile Stage

1.15pm - 2pm - Matt Maltese

3pm - 4pm - Lovejoy

5pm - 5.45pm - Newjeans

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Portugal. The Man

8.45pm - 10pm - Billie Eilish

Tito's Homemade Vodka Stage

12.30pm - 1.15pm - Pony Bradshaw

2pm - 3pm - Clinton Kane

4pm -5pm - Franc Moody

6pm - 7pm - Noah Kahan

8pm - 8.40pm - Carola

Coinbase stage

12.30pm - 1.15pm - Bad Neighbors

2pm - 3pm - Bad Lemon

4pm - 5pm - Spacey Jane

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Rema

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Lainey Wilson

Barcardi Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Lesly Reynaga

12.50pm - 1.30pm - Finish Ticket

1.50pm - 2.30pm - Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

2.50pm - 3.30pm - Ax and the Hatchman

4pm - 4.45pm - Jessie Murph

5.15pm - 6pm - Brakence

6.30pm - 7.15pm - Men I Trust

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Key Glock

9pm - 10pm - The Rose

Perry's Stage

12pm - 12.45pm - TBA

1pm - 1.45pm - Carola

2pm - 3pm - Disco Lines

3.15pm - 4.15pm - J. Worra

4.30pm - 5.30pm - Acraze

6pm - 7pm - Timmy Trumpet

7.15pm - 8.15pm - Dom Dolla

8.30pm - 9.45pm - Diplo

BMI stage

1pm - 1.40pm - Arath Herce

2.10pm - 2.50pm - Beauty School Dropout

3.20pm - 4pm - Austin Meade

4.30pm - 5.10pm - Christian Gates

5.40pm - 6.20pm - Isabel Larosa

6.50pm - 7.30pm - Kidd Kenn

Kidzapalooza stage

12pm - 12.30pm- Elena Moon Park

1.30pm - 2pm - School of Rock

3pm - 3.30pm - The Happiness Club

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Divinity Roxx

Lollapalooza in Chicago. Picture: Getty Images for Samsung

What is the lineup on Friday?

The headliners for Friday, 4 August are The 1975 and Kendrick Lamar. Here's the full lineup:

Bud Light stage

1.15pm - 2.15pm - Sincere Engineer

3.15pm - 4pm - Ekkstacy

5pm - 6pm - Big Wild

7pm - 8pm - Thirty Seconds to Mars

8.45pm - 10pm - The 1975

T-Mobile stage

12.45pm - 1.45pm - Skizzy Mars

2.45pm - 3.45pm - Sudan Archives

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Tems

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Fred Again...

8.45pm - 10pm - Kendrick Lamar

Tito's Homemade Vodka stage

12.30pm - 1.15pm - Junior Mesa

2.15pm - 3.15pm - Giant Rocks

4pm - 5pm - Beabadoobee

6pm - 7pm - Foals

8pm - 8.45pm - Ninajirachi

Coinbase stage

12pm - 12.45pm - Loviet

1.45pm - 2.45pm - Band-Maid

3.45pm - 4.45pm - Peach Pit

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Sabrina Carpenter

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Jessie Reyez

Bacardi stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Tyler Christian

12.50pm - 1.30pm - Cydeways

1.50pm - 2.30pm - Loveless

2.50pm - 3.30pm - Cafune

4pm - 4.45pm - Sueco

5.15pm - 6pm - The 502S

6.30pm - 7.15pm - Declan McKenna

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Ken Carson

9pm - 10pm - Knocked Loose

Perry's stage

12pm - 12.35pm - Ninajirachi

12.40pm - 1.15pm - Hairitage

1.20pm - 2.05pm - Blanke

2.15pm - 3pm - Ray Volpe

3.15pm - 4.15pm - Emo Nite

4.30pm - 5.30pm - Armnhmr

6pm - 7pm - Diesel

7.15pm - 8.15pm - Svdden Death

8.30pm - 9.45pm - Stereophonics

BMI stage

1pm - 1.40pm - Hemlocke Springs

2.10pm - 2.50pm - Somadina

3.20pm - 4pm - Annie Dirusso

4.30pm - 5.10pm - Charlotte Sands

5.40pm - 6.20pm - Talk

6.50pm - 7.30pm - Tiacorine

Kidapalooza stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Divinity Roxx

1.30pm - 2pm - Elena Moon Park

3pm - 3.30pm - The Happiness Club

5.15pm - 5.45pm - School of Rock

What is the lineup on Saturday?

The headliners for Saturday, 5 August are Tomorrow X Tomorrow and Odesza. The full lineup is as follows:

Bud Light stage

1pm - 1.45pm - Pardyalone

2.45pm - 3.45pm - Tom Odell

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Sylvan Esso

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Maggie Rogers

8.30pm - 10pm - Tomorrow X Tomorrow

T-Mobile stage

1pm - 1.45pm - Motherfolk

2.45pm - 3.45pm - Thee Sacred Souls

4.45pm - 5.45pm - The Revivalists

6.45pm - 7.45pm - J.I.D

8.45pm - 10pm - Odesza

Tito's Homemade Vodka stage

12.15pm - 1pm - Friday Pilots Club

1.45pm - 2.45pm - The Linda Lindas

3.45pm - 4.45pm - Ivan Cornejo

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Niki

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Benson

Coinbase stage

12.15pm - 1pm - Hoosh

1.45pm - 2.45pm - Zack Fox

3.45pm - 4.45pm - The Knocks

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Destroy Lonely

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Yung Grvy

Bacardi stage

11.50am - 12.30pm - Kosine X Frayne Vibe

12.50pm - 1.30pm - Usted Senalemo

1.50pm - 2.30pm - Arlie

2.50pm - 3.30pm - Mavi

4pm - 4.45pm - Suki Waterhouse

5.15pm - 6pm - Jean Dawson

6.30pm - 7.15pm - Morgan Wade

7.45pm - 8.30pm - Alex G

9pm - 10pm - The Garden

Perry's stage

12pm - 12.35pm - Benson

12.40pm - 1.20pm - Remk

1.30pm - 2.15pm - Bonnie X Clyde

2.30pm - 3.15pm - Knock2

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Solardo

4.45pm - 5.45pm - AC Slater

6.15pm - 7.15pm - Nora En Pure

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Meduza

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Pusha T

BMI stage

1pm - 1.40pm - Los Aptos

2.10pm - 2.50pm - Arcy Drive

3.20pm - 4pm - Windser

4.30pm - 5.10pm - Danielle Ponder

5.40pm - 6.20pm - Aiden Bissett

6.50pm - 7.30pm - Ari Abdul

Kidapalooza stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Alphabet Rockers

1.30pm - 2pm - Sam Moran

3pm - 3.30pm - Imagination Movers

4pm - 4.30pm - Special Guest

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Q Brothers

What is the lineup on Sunday?

The headliners for the final day of Lollapalooza 2023 will be Lana Del Rey and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The full lineup is as follows:

Bud Light stage

1.15pm - 2pm - Upsahl

2.45pm - 3.45pm - Neil Frances

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Lil Yachty

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Rina Sawayama

8.30pm - 10pm - Lana Del Rey

T-Mobile stage

1pm - 1.45pm - Ingrid Andress

2.30pm - 3.30pm - Dehd

4.30pm - 5.30pm - Mt. Joy

6.30pm - 7.30pm - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

8.30pm - 10pm - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tito's Homemade Vodka stage

12.30pm - 1.15pm - Husbands

2pm - 2.45pm - Bakar

3.45pm - 4.45pm - Gabriels

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Joey Bada$$

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Ian Asher

Coinbase stage

12.15pm - 1pm - Sarah Kinsley

1.45pm - 2.30pm - The Happy Fits

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Magdalena Bay

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Maisie Peters

7.30pm - 8.30pm - The Backseat Lovers

Bacardi stage

11.45am - 12.30pm - Chicago Made

12.50pm - 1.30pm - Little Stranger

1.50pm - 2.30pm - Ella Jane

2.50pm - 3.30pm - Michelle

4pm - 4.45pm - Holly Humberstone

5.15pm - 6pm - UMI

6.30 - 7.15pm - Poolside

7.45pm - 8.30pm - DPR Ian + DPR Live

9pm - 10pm - l'imperatrice

Perry's stage

12pm - 12.45pm - Ian Asher

1pm - 2pm - Dillon Nathaniel

2.15pm - 3.15pm - Matroda

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Wax Motif

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Gorgon City

6.05pm - 7.05pm - Afrojack

7.20pm - 8.20pm - Alan Walker

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Louis the Child

BMI stage

1pm - 1.40pm - Harry Edohoukwa

2.10pm - 2.50pm - The Red Clay Strays

3.20pm - 4pm - Big Boss Vette

4.30pm - 5.10pm - Josh Fudge

5.40pm - 6.20pm - Madeline Edwards

6.50pm - 7.30pm - Rosa Linn

Kidapalooza stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Sam Moran

1.30pm - 2pm - Imagination Movies

3pm - 3.30pm - Q Brothers

4pm - 4.30pm - Special Guest

5.15pm - 5.45pm - Alphabet Rockers