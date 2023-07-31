Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park in Chicago in less than a week and Billie Eilish is topping the bill

Billie Eilish will soon take the stage for her headline performance at Lollapalooza 2023, hosted in Chicago from 3 to the 6 August. Fans were floored when they heard the Grammy-award winning singer’s contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, earlier this month.

With less than a week until Lollapalooza takes over historic Grant Park in Downtown Chicago, music-lovers will be pencilling their favourite artists into a busy schedule. Despite an incredible line-up with over 170+ acts billed, many will have Billie Eilish at the top of their agenda.

Here’s everything fans of Billie Eilish heading to Lollapalooza 2023 need to know prior to the show including set times, the potential setlist, last-minute tickets and any clashes you need to be aware of.

Billie Eilish Lollapalooza 2023 setlist

Billie Eilish previously performed at Lollapalooza hosted in Brazil earlier this year, here’s the setlist she performed.

bury a friend

I Didn’t Change My Number

NDA

Therefore I Am

my strange addiction

idontwannabeyouanymore / lovely

my future

you should see me in a crown

Billie Bossa Nova

GOLDWING

xanny

Oxytocin

ilomilo

wish you were gay

i love you

Your Power

TV

bellyache / ocean eyes / Bored

Getting Older

Lost Cause

when the party’s over

all the good girls go to hell

everything i wanted

bad guy

Happier Than Ever

Goodbye

Who is clashing with Billie Eilish at Lollapalooza?

Fans looking to head to Billie Eilish’s set at Lollapalooza should know that the artist clashes with three other acts. The artists include Diplo at Perry’s stage, The Rose at Bacardi stage, and Karol G at Bud Light stage.

Are there last-minute tickets for Billie Eilish at Lollapalooza festival?

Unfortunately, all general sale tickets and Thursday day tickets for Lollapalooza have sold out but all hope is not lost. Anyone looking to buy verified resale tickets are being directed to the Ticketmaster website .

