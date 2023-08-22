Imagine Dragons will return to headline Reading and Leeds Festival in 2023

Imagine Dragons are set to headline Reading and Leeds Festival for the first time.

The hugely popular American rockers previously appeared at the event in 2016 but are returning seven years later to top the bill. The Radioactive rockers will help get the party started in the north and bring down the curtain in the south.

Here's all you need to know about Imagine Dragons sets at the festivals:

When are Imagine Dragons playing Reading and Leeds?

Fans can catch Imagine Dragons on the following dates at the events:

Leeds Festival - Friday, 25 August

Reading Festival - Sunday, 27 August

What stage will they play?

Imagine Dragons will headline one of the main stages at both Leeds and Reading Festival this weekend. The band will play the Main Stage West at both festivals.

Anna Lewarska wants the band Imagine Dragons to perform in Edinburgh.

What time will Imagine Dragons play the festivals?

The timings for both Reading Festival and Leeds Festival have been confirmed by the organisers for 2023. Imagine Dragons' sets are due to start at the following times, according to the official apps:

Leeds Festival - 8pm on 25 August

Reading Festival - 8.35pm on 27 August

The times are approximate and subject to change.

How long is a Imagine Dragons concert?

Imagine Dragons have been on tour in Europe during the summer and their headline concerts on the Mercury Tour have lasted around 2 hours. But festival sets can be shorter, so what can fans expect from Reading and Leeds Festival?

The Radioactive rockers are due to perform for around 1 hour 20 minutes on both Friday and Sunday. The timings are approximate and based on the festival's official apps.

What could the setlist be?

Imagine Dragons are keeping a tight lid on the setlist for Reading and Leeds Festival. However for fans heading to Reading, they may have a clearer picture of what to expect as the band will headline Leeds on Friday night.

The band played a 90 minute set at Lovestream Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia on Sunday, 20 August. According to Setlist.fm, Imagine Dragons played the following tracks:

My Life

Believer

It's Time

I'm So Sorry

Thunder

Birds

Follow You

Natural

Whatever It Takes

Sharks

Enemy

Bad Liar

Demons

Bones

Radioactive

Walking the Wire