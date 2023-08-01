Leeds and Reading Festival alcohol rules for 2023 editions of the festival

Festivalgoers heading to Leeds and Reading Festivals might be wondering whether they can bring booze with them.

Here's all you need to know:

Can you bring your own alcohol to Leeds and Reading Festival?

Festivalgoers who are aged 18+ will be able to bring alcohol for personal consumption with them into the campsite. However you cannot bring your own alcohol into the arena.

Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s will be confiscated.

How much alcohol can you bring?

There is no hard limit on the amount of booze you can bring with you to the campsites for Leeds or Reading Festival. However the festivals stipulate it should be for personal consumption.

Festivals issue advice for alcohol consumption

On its website, Leeds Festival advises: