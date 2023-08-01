Festivalgoers heading to Leeds and Reading Festivals might be wondering whether they can bring booze with them.
Many music fans will be heading to the campsites in the north or south for the full weekend. If you are preparing to pack your tent and supplies, you might be questioning the alcohol rules.
Here's all you need to know:
Can you bring your own alcohol to Leeds and Reading Festival?
Festivalgoers who are aged 18+ will be able to bring alcohol for personal consumption with them into the campsite. However you cannot bring your own alcohol into the arena.
Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s will be confiscated.
How much alcohol can you bring?
There is no hard limit on the amount of booze you can bring with you to the campsites for Leeds or Reading Festival. However the festivals stipulate it should be for personal consumption.
Festivals issue advice for alcohol consumption
On its website, Leeds Festival advises:
- Try to avoid getting too intoxicated in unfamiliar situations. You can lose control, make risky decisions and become less aware of danger.
- Alcohol and other drugs can impair your judgement. Don’t feel pressured into doing anything you aren’t comfortable with.
- If you are having a bad time or struggling but don’t feel you need medical attention, visit the Welfare Team.
- If you need medical attention, visit the Medical Tent or ask the nearest member of staff to help you.
- If someone becomes unconscious or unresponsive, put them in the recovery position (on their side) and seek immediate medical attention by alerting the nearest member of security.
- Alternate alcoholic drinks with soft drinks.
- If you are drinking from early in the day, try to stick to drinks with a lower ABV, for example, lager rather than spirits.
- Alcohol is the most common substance used to spike drinks. Never leave drinks unattended and don’t accept a drink from someone you don’t know.
- Mixing alcohol with drugs has been a common factor in some recent drug-related deaths connected with festivals