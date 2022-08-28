Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion have made it a weekend to remember

Music fans have been treated to a feast of live performances at Reading and Leeds Festival this year.

Arctic Monkeys made a grand return to the UK, playing the first shows on home soil in four years.

Beyond the headline acts, there were many other memorable performances.

BBC Radio 1 praised Wolf Alice’s set on Twitter earlier.

But unfortunately all good things must come to an end.

Here is when the campsites will close at the festivals and when festivalgoers have to leave.

When do campsites shut at Reading Festival?

The campsite will close as a whole at Reading Festival at 12pm (noon) on Monday (29 August).

During the festival it is open 24 hours.

Reading Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

When do the campsites shut at Leeds Festival?

At Leeds Festival, the campsites will close at 12pm (noon) on Monday (29 August).

During the festival it is open 24 hours.

When will Reading and Leeds Festival take place in 2023?

The exact date has not been confirmed for the festivals in 2023.

However, Reading and Leeds Festival usually takes place on the last weekend of August - when the bank holiday takes place.

The dates for the August bank holiday weekend in 2023 is Friday 25 August, Saturday 26 August and Sunday 27 August.

Which tickets will include camping?

All weekend tickets for either Reading and Leeds Festival include camping.

Day tickets do not include camping.

How to register for tickets for 2023?

Reading and Leeds Festival is coming to an end for 2022 - and you might be thinking ahead to next year.

If you are considering getting tickets for the festival in 2023, you can stay up to date with all the latest information for the festival in a newsletter - register here to receive it.

Tickets for the 2022 edition of Reading and Leeds Festival went on sale on 1 September 2021.

It was the Wednesday after the 2021 edition of the festival.

Information about tickets for 2022 was made available on Reading and Leeds Fesitval website on 1 September 2021.

So it will be worth keeping an eagle eye on the websites in the coming days.

Are Leeds and Reading Festival the same?

Both of the festivals take place at the same time between Friday 26 August and Sunday 28 August and there are many similarities between the two festivals - but they are not quite the same.

Among the differences are the locations of the festivals.

Anyone who has attended both festivals will know that there is a big difference between the sites at Reading and Leeds.

The Reading site is Richfield Avenue which is situated in the centre of the town. Reading Festival is relatively easy to travel to by train or bus as it is based on the doorstep of the town centre.

Leeds Festival is held at Bramham Park which is 10 miles away from Leeds city centre. To get to Bramham Park, festival goers would have to get a 30 minute bus to the festival, so there is no possibility of heading to a pub or restaurant for dinner during the festival.

The other big difference is the curfew times. At Reading Festival there is usually a curfew in the later hours of the evening for loud music to not disturb the locals.