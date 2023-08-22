Foals are making a triumphant return to Reading and Leeds Festival this year.

The indie rockers will be back to headline the festival, seven years after previously topping the bill alongside Disclosure. Best known for tracks such as My Number, the group have been on the road across the US in support of Paramore this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foals are returning to the band's native shore of the UK to headline Reading and Leeds Festival - joining Sam Fender who co-headlines on the same nights.

But what time and when are they due to perform? Here's all you need to know:

When is Foals playing Reading and Leeds Festival?

Foals are one of the headliners for Reading and Leeds Festival in 2023. The band will play both festival sites throughout the weekend.

They will play the festivals on these dates:

Reading Festival - Friday, 25 August

Leeds Festival - Saturday, 26 August

Which stage will Foals perform on?

The band are one of two headliners who will play the Friday in Reading and Saturday in Leeds. Sam Fender will also headline on the same nights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foals will play the Main Stage West at both Reading and Leeds Festival.

Few live experiences compare to when Foals play Inhaler, it’s a band and audience favourite that never fails to deliver anything other than healthy gig carnage.

What time will Foals set start?

The organisers have confirmed the expected set times for Foals headline slots this weekend. They are due to begin their performances at:

Reading Festival - 8.15pm on Friday, 25 August

Leeds Festival - 7.40pm on Saturday, 26 August

How long is a Foals concert?

Foals have been on the road supporting Paramore during their recent US tour this summer. The band played a slightly shorter set of around 45/ 50 minutes per night.

During headline shows, Foals often play sets of around 90 minutes - 1 hour 30 minutes. But performances at festivals are slightly more constrained and can be shorter than a solo concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foals are due to perform for around 90 minutes at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend. This is according to the set times published on the festival's official apps.

What could the setlist be?

Foals recently appeared at Pukkelpop 2023 in Belgium and played a set lasting around an hour (60 minutes) and it gives fans a clue of what to potential expect from the band's appearance at Reading and Leeds Festival.

According to Setlisft.fm users they played the following 12 songs at the Belgian music festival:

Wake Me Up

Mountain at My Gates

Olympic Airways

2001

(summer sky)

My Number

In Degrees

Spanish Sahara

Inhaler

Black Bull

What Went Down

Two Steps, Twice