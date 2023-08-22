Sam Fender is onne of the headliners for Reading and Leeds Festival

Sam Fender is set to cap his huge summer with a headline set at Reading and Leeds Festival.

The Geordie singer-songwriter played a series of hometown concerts at St James Park earlier in the year. He has followed that up with a run of festival appearances across the UK, Ireland, Europe and even down under.

But when is he due to perform at Reading and Leeds in 2023? Here's all you need to know:

When is Sam Fender playing Reading and Leeds Festival?

The artist will be performing headline sets at both sites of the festival - in the north and the south. However the performances do not occur on the same day.

Sam Fender will play the festivals on these dates:

Reading Festival - Friday, 25 August

Leeds Fesitval - Saturday, 26 August

Which stage will Sam Fender perform on?

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will play his headline set on the Main Stage East for both Reading and Leeds Festival.

What time will Sam Fender's set begin?

Sam Fender's set times for both of his festival appearances this weekend has been confirmed. He is due to start at the following times:

Reading Festival - 9.50pm on Friday, 25 August

Leeds Festival - 9.20pm on Saturday, 26 August

However all fans are reminded that all timings are approximate and subject to change.

How long is a Sam Fender concert?

The length of a Sam Fender show depends on the context in which fans are seeing him. If you are going to a headline Sam Fender concert at an arena or other venue, he tends to play a set lasting just shy of 2 hours - as seen at his St James Park shows earlier in the summer.

However festival appearances are slightly different and can be shorter than a solo concert.

Sam Fender is due to perform for around 90 minutes at both Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend. According to the stage times released by both events.

At Reading Festival he is due to be on stage between 9.50pm and 11.20pm. For Leeds Festival, his set is expected to last from 9.20pm until 10.50pm.

What could the setlist be?

Sam Fender has kept his setlist underwraps for Reading and Leeds Festival - although fans heading to Leeds will likely have more of an idea due to his performance at Reading taking place 24 hours earlier.

However he has been making festival appearances during the summer - including Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden on 12 August.

According to setlist.fm, Sam Fender performed the following songs:

Will We Talk?

Getting Started

The Borders

Alright

Spice

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Spit of You

Get You Down

Dancing in the Dark(Bruce Springsteen cover)

Seventeen Going Under

Hypersonic Missiles