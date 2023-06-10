Sam Fender at St James’ Park: what is his entrance song for Newcastle concerts?

Sam Fender wowed fans with the first of his two hometown shows in Newcastle.

The Hypersonic Missiles rocker is playing back-to-back gigs at St James’ Park. He transformed the famous football stadium into a music venue.

During the night he performed a set featuring 17 songs, including a four song encore. But he walked out to an unfamiliar song.

Here’s all you need to know:

What was Sam Fender’s entrance song?

The rocker and his band came out on stage to the UEFA Champions League Anthem. Played before all games in the European football comeptition, it will be heard at St James’ Park next season after Newcastle qualified for the Top 4.

Who wrote the Champions League anthem?

It was written by Tony Britten in 1992 for the footballing competition. It was based on George Frideric Handel's Zadok the Priest.