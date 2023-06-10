For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
Trump faces 37 charges relating to mishandling classified documents
Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended after conduct complaint
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
New York issues air quality alerts over smoke from Canada wildfires
West Ham end 43-year wait for trophy after last gasp Europa winner

Sam Fender at St James’ Park: what is his entrance song for Newcastle concerts?

Sam Fender is playing shows at St James’ Park

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
52 minutes ago

Sam Fender wowed fans with the first of his two hometown shows in Newcastle.

The Hypersonic Missiles rocker is playing back-to-back gigs at St James’ Park. He transformed the famous football stadium into a music venue.

During the night he performed a set featuring 17 songs, including a four song encore. But he walked out to an unfamiliar song.

Most Popular

Here’s all you need to know:

What was Sam Fender’s entrance song?

The rocker and his band came out on stage to the UEFA Champions League Anthem. Played before all games in the European football comeptition, it will be heard at St James’ Park next season after Newcastle qualified for the Top 4.

Who wrote the Champions League anthem?

It was written by Tony Britten in 1992 for the footballing competition. It was based on George Frideric Handel's Zadok the Priest.

That classical track is famous for being sung during the corwning of British monarchs.

Related topics:Sam FenderNewcastleLive MusicTickets