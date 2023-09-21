EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack features likes of Stormzy, The Rolling Stones, Jack Harlow and more

EA Sports FC 24's soundtrack will feature songs from over 100 different artists, it has been confirmed.

The latest entry in the long-running football video game series will be released on Friday, 29 September. It is the first entry in the franchise not to feature the FIFA name - after the gaming company ended its 30-year licensing agreement with football's governing body.

Fans who have pre-ordered the ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24 will be able to access the game seven-days early. The web app will also debut prior to launch and will allow players to open Ultimate Team packs early.

The soundtracks for the FIFA games were always one of the highlights - and many long-time players will have different favourites. But what can you expect from EA Sports FC 24?

Here's all you need to know:

Will there be a soundtrack in EA Sports FC 24?

Despite the changes to the popular game - including women being added to Ultimate Team as well as the name change - fans can be reassured that another huge soundtrack awaits them. There will be songs from over 100 artists, EA have announced.

The soundtrack was released on Wednesday, 20 September. It can be listened to already on Spotify and features the likes of The Rolling Stones, ODESZA, Jack Harlow and more.

Which songs and artists are on EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack?

The full soundtrack was revealed more than a week before the release of the new football video game. Publisher EA has confirmed all of the songs and artists on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack.

It is as follows:

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

Myke Towers - LALA

Ashnikko - Worms

ODESZA, Yellow House - Heavier

MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold - Phone

Lovejoy - Portrait of a Blank State

The Rolling Stone - Angry

Jack Harlow - They Don't Love It

Baby Queen - We Can Be Anything

Bas, J. Cole - Passport Bros (with J. Cole)

Baby Keen, Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Royel Otis - Going Kokomo

King Krule - Seaforth

Romy - The Sea

KAROL G - BICHOTAG

Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir - DON'T LET THE DEVIL (feat. thankugoodsir)

Skrillex, Fred again..., Flowdan - Rumble

The Blessed Madonna, Jacob Lusk, Gabriels - Mercy (feat. Jacob Lusk)

Overmono - Good Lies

M83 - Amnesia

Ninho, Central Cee - Eurostar (feat. Central Cee)

piri, Tommy Villiers - nice 2 me

Gus Dapperton - The Stranger

swim school - BORED

POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, Cole Bleu - EYELIDS

Stormzy - Longevity Flow

Sid Sriram - The Hard Way

Yaeji - For Granted

Snakeships, Tkay Maidza - She Me The Money (feat. Tkay Maidza)

Zack Bia, 347aidan, Lil Yachty - One of Those Days (feat. Lil Yachty & with 347aidan)

English Teacher - The World's Biggest Paving Slab

Mandy, Indiana - Pinking Shears

Awitch, Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITO - RASEN in OKINAWA

Frost Children - FLATLINE

whenyoung - Gan Ainm

salute - Wait For It

Channel Tres - 6am

Ezekiel - there she goes

WALKER. - TOMMY

Hak Baker - DOOLALLY

Willo,, niina - i've got a bf (best friend)

Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y - V I B R A T I O N

2hollis - poster boy

Skinny Local, Cartel Madras - MMM

Jords, Jordan Mackampa - FIRST IN THE SKY (feat. Jordan Mackampa)

ill peach - HOLD ON

Major Lazer, Major League Djz, Brenda Fassie - Magobhozi

Smino, Doechii, Fatman Scoop - Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)

DROELOE, IMANU - CATALYST

Hava, Dardan - Killa

Bree Runway - THAT GIRL

BABY MALA - 1,2 & Mer

Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg

The Blaze - LONELY

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, Merly Wood, joe unknown - FORMULA

Freq Motif, Magugu - Tings My Way

Matata, Liam Bailey - Not Today

Effy, Flowdan - Stone

IMANU, Tudor, Machinedrum - Haunt My Mind - Machinedrum Remix

Souls Of Creation, Bobbie Johnson - I Go Get It

Sam Gellaitry, Jengi - Assumptions - Jengi Remix

Belters Only, Micky Modella, Simone Denny - Superstar

blackwave., Lute - cracked screen

ILLAMAN, Pitch 92, PAV4N - Absolutely Tidy

Higgo, mustbejohn - I Just Wanna Dance

Zakes Bantwini, Kasango, Bruno Be, Ralk - Osama - Bruno Be, Ralk Rework

Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco - Complicated (feat. Young Franco)

Charlotte Devaney - My Way

Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina - EZ 4 Me

Run The Jewels, Baco Exu do Blues, Trooko - fuera de vista (feat. Baco Exu Do Blues)

Jeshi, Obongjayar, WESTSIDE BOOGIE - Protein v2

Shakes - Better Than I?

Disrupta - Dreaming Of You

Doktor, Serum, Angent Sasco (Assassin) - Why You Waiting?

Kah-Lo - Get It

Charli Brix, Visages, DRS - I Can't Stay

ARIETE - AVVISO

Fliptrix - So Clear

Ternion Sound, PAV4N, Strategy, Hypho - Relentless

DRS, Duskee, Disrupta - Waiting To Go

SLUMBERJACK, The Kite String Tangle - Paradox

KayCyy - Who Else Would It Be

Gardna, Unglued - R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)

Halogenix, Sparkz - Sekkle In

La Fine Equipe, Gael Faye - Pemmican

How to list to the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack?

Players of the game will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However if you can't wait until the release - or want to listen while you are out and about - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.