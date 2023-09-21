EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack: full list of songs and artists on soundtrack - how to listen to it?
EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack features likes of Stormzy, The Rolling Stones, Jack Harlow and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
EA Sports FC 24's soundtrack will feature songs from over 100 different artists, it has been confirmed.
The latest entry in the long-running football video game series will be released on Friday, 29 September. It is the first entry in the franchise not to feature the FIFA name - after the gaming company ended its 30-year licensing agreement with football's governing body.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans who have pre-ordered the ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24 will be able to access the game seven-days early. The web app will also debut prior to launch and will allow players to open Ultimate Team packs early.
The soundtracks for the FIFA games were always one of the highlights - and many long-time players will have different favourites. But what can you expect from EA Sports FC 24?
Here's all you need to know:
Will there be a soundtrack in EA Sports FC 24?
Despite the changes to the popular game - including women being added to Ultimate Team as well as the name change - fans can be reassured that another huge soundtrack awaits them. There will be songs from over 100 artists, EA have announced.
The soundtrack was released on Wednesday, 20 September. It can be listened to already on Spotify and features the likes of The Rolling Stones, ODESZA, Jack Harlow and more.
Which songs and artists are on EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The full soundtrack was revealed more than a week before the release of the new football video game. Publisher EA has confirmed all of the songs and artists on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack.
It is as follows:
- The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters
- Myke Towers - LALA
- Ashnikko - Worms
- ODESZA, Yellow House - Heavier
- MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold - Phone
- Lovejoy - Portrait of a Blank State
- The Rolling Stone - Angry
- Jack Harlow - They Don't Love It
- Baby Queen - We Can Be Anything
- Bas, J. Cole - Passport Bros (with J. Cole)
- Baby Keen, Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
- Royel Otis - Going Kokomo
- King Krule - Seaforth
- Romy - The Sea
- KAROL G - BICHOTAG
- Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir - DON'T LET THE DEVIL (feat. thankugoodsir)
- Skrillex, Fred again..., Flowdan - Rumble
- The Blessed Madonna, Jacob Lusk, Gabriels - Mercy (feat. Jacob Lusk)
- Overmono - Good Lies
- M83 - Amnesia
- Ninho, Central Cee - Eurostar (feat. Central Cee)
- piri, Tommy Villiers - nice 2 me
- Gus Dapperton - The Stranger
- swim school - BORED
- POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, Cole Bleu - EYELIDS
- Stormzy - Longevity Flow
- Sid Sriram - The Hard Way
- Yaeji - For Granted
- Snakeships, Tkay Maidza - She Me The Money (feat. Tkay Maidza)
- Zack Bia, 347aidan, Lil Yachty - One of Those Days (feat. Lil Yachty & with 347aidan)
- English Teacher - The World's Biggest Paving Slab
- Mandy, Indiana - Pinking Shears
- Awitch, Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITO - RASEN in OKINAWA
- Frost Children - FLATLINE
- whenyoung - Gan Ainm
- salute - Wait For It
- Channel Tres - 6am
- Ezekiel - there she goes
- WALKER. - TOMMY
- Hak Baker - DOOLALLY
- Willo,, niina - i've got a bf (best friend)
- Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y - V I B R A T I O N
- 2hollis - poster boy
- Skinny Local, Cartel Madras - MMM
- Jords, Jordan Mackampa - FIRST IN THE SKY (feat. Jordan Mackampa)
- ill peach - HOLD ON
- Major Lazer, Major League Djz, Brenda Fassie - Magobhozi
- Smino, Doechii, Fatman Scoop - Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)
- DROELOE, IMANU - CATALYST
- Hava, Dardan - Killa
- Bree Runway - THAT GIRL
- BABY MALA - 1,2 & Mer
- Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg
- The Blaze - LONELY
- Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, Merly Wood, joe unknown - FORMULA
- Freq Motif, Magugu - Tings My Way
- Matata, Liam Bailey - Not Today
- Effy, Flowdan - Stone
- IMANU, Tudor, Machinedrum - Haunt My Mind - Machinedrum Remix
- Souls Of Creation, Bobbie Johnson - I Go Get It
- Sam Gellaitry, Jengi - Assumptions - Jengi Remix
- Belters Only, Micky Modella, Simone Denny - Superstar
- blackwave., Lute - cracked screen
- ILLAMAN, Pitch 92, PAV4N - Absolutely Tidy
- Higgo, mustbejohn - I Just Wanna Dance
- Zakes Bantwini, Kasango, Bruno Be, Ralk - Osama - Bruno Be, Ralk Rework
- Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco - Complicated (feat. Young Franco)
- Charlotte Devaney - My Way
- Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina - EZ 4 Me
- Run The Jewels, Baco Exu do Blues, Trooko - fuera de vista (feat. Baco Exu Do Blues)
- Jeshi, Obongjayar, WESTSIDE BOOGIE - Protein v2
- Shakes - Better Than I?
- Disrupta - Dreaming Of You
- Doktor, Serum, Angent Sasco (Assassin) - Why You Waiting?
- Kah-Lo - Get It
- Charli Brix, Visages, DRS - I Can't Stay
- ARIETE - AVVISO
- Fliptrix - So Clear
- Ternion Sound, PAV4N, Strategy, Hypho - Relentless
- DRS, Duskee, Disrupta - Waiting To Go
- SLUMBERJACK, The Kite String Tangle - Paradox
- KayCyy - Who Else Would It Be
- Gardna, Unglued - R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)
- Halogenix, Sparkz - Sekkle In
- La Fine Equipe, Gael Faye - Pemmican
How to list to the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack?
Players of the game will be able to hear the soundtrack while in-game. However if you can't wait until the release - or want to listen while you are out and about - the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.
It can be found by searching EA Sports FC 24 Official Soundtrack on the streaming platform. Spotify playlists can be downloaded and listened to when you are offline.