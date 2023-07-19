EA Sports walked away from its 30-year partnership with FIFA this year and next season will be a new dawn for gamers.

Fans of longstanding footballing gaming series FIFA 24 are in for a landmark change this year as EA Sports launches its EA Sports FC 24 game.

The start of the football season across the globe has come with the excitement of a new FIFA game for decades. However, it's all set to change this year after game producers severed ties with the football body.

NationalWorld is on hand to explain why there is no FIFA 24 and what the future looks like under the EA Sports FC 24 guise.

Why is there not going to be a FIFA 24?

It's an end of an era for fans of football gaming series FIFA with FIFA 23 the last in a long line of seasonal releases.

EA Sports confirmed the end of its 30-year partnership with FIFA in May this year with the governing body reportedly asking for double its $150 licencing fee to allow EA to continue using its name.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said: “Basically, what we get from FIFA in a non-World Cup year is the four letters on the front of the box, in a world where most people don’t even see the box anymore because they buy the game digitally.”

Will EA Sports FC 24 be the same as the FIFA games?

On the whole, EA Sports FC 24 can be considered the same as FIFA 24 would have been. While the branding is different and some gameplay changes will be made, the EA Sports FC 24 product is EA's FIFA 24 replacement.

EA FC 24 marks a new dawn in football gaming (Image: EA Sports)

EA has maintained deals across the world to replicate the likeness of 9,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums, and 30 leagues which will feature in the new game. Ultimate Team will be back again, as will Career Mode and the elements that have become mainstays of the FIFA game.

Differences between the two come more in the detail. Women will finally be included in Ultimate Team and a new Hypermotion V capture system should give the gameplay and even more realistic feel.

When is EA Sports FC 24 released?

Gamers can get their hands on EA Sports FC 24 when it's released on Friday, September 29 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Windows (Steam), Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

There is an Ultimate Edition of the game, which allows those who are keen to get playing the game a week before release on Friday, September 22.

EA FC 24 will cost £69.99 on PlayStation , Xbox and PC with EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition priced at £99.99.

When will the FIFA games return?

EA Sports may have ended their longstanding deal with FIFA, but the football body has unveiled its own plans to carry on creating football games with the FIFA branding.

There won't be a FIFA 24, but it seems likely that FIFA 25, FIFA 26 and FIFA 27 could be in the pipeline to rival the EA Sports FC franchise.

