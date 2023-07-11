Electronic Arts is stepping away from FIFA for the first time in 30 years and will release its own football video game later this year

The virtual footballing world is set to undergo a major revolution, as Electronic Arts deliver a fresh take on its popular FIFA video game franchise. Abandoning the renowned moniker, EA Sports FC 24 marks a new beginning.

EA Sports FC 24 marks the first iteration since the developer's high profile divorce from FIFA after their 30-year partnership was brought to an end. FIFA has confirmed that it will still continue the franchise with FIFA 24 with another third-party studio, as well as confirming a number of other non-simulation football games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hype is building ahead of the release of EA Sports FC 24 later in 2023 with a new trailer and confirmation of some groundbreaking cover stars. This includes an Ultimate Edition that is fronted by a record breaking 31 different footballers from the past and present of the men's and women's game.

Teasing the game in a statement, as well as assuring fans about the future of its popular football product, an EA spokesperson said: "EA SPORTS FC brings the strength of more than 300 individual licensed partners, giving players access to more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world.

"Through EA SPORTS FC, EA will further grow the reach and power of its football licensing portfolio by retaining and expanding the licensed football content, scaling to new experiences, and increasing access through more platforms. EA will also build on a foundation of inclusivity and innovate in new areas around both women’s and grassroots football for the global community."

Here is everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24.

What is the release date for EA Sports FC 24?

EA Sports FC 24 is rumoured to release in September 2023 - Credit: EA/Adobe

EA is yet to officially confirm the exact release date for EA Sports FC 24, which will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC. According to rumours, the new title is expected to hit store shelves on 29 September with the more expensive Ultimate Edition reportedly launching one week earlier on 22 September.

Who is the cover star for EA Sports FC 24?

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a groundbreaking debut season for Manchester City, which saw him break Premier League records and win the UEFA Champions League, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will reportedly be the cover star for the Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 24. Other footballers will appear on different editions of the video game for various regions, this includes Vinicius Jr., Sam Kerr, Zinedine Zidane, Pele, Johan Cruyff, and Son Heung-min.

The Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 features 31 of football's best and brightest - Credit: EA

EA have also confirmed that for the first time ever, the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 will feature a groundbreaking team photo of 31 athletes, with a mix of male and female. See below the full list of footballers featured on the cover of the Ultimate Edition:

Erling Haaland

Vinicius Junior

Sam Kerr

David Beckham

Pele

Zinedine Zidane

Rudi Voller

Andreas Pirlo

Ronaldinho

Johan Cruyff

Didier Drogba

Virgin van Dijk

Heung-Min Son

Alexander Isak

Marcus Rashford

Bukayo Saka

Alex Scott

Mia Hamm

Marta

Alexandra Popp

Riquelme

Leicy Santos

Jude Bellingham

Leah Williamson

Marquinhos

Youssoufa Moukoko

Selma Bacha

Alexia Putellas

Trinity Rodman

Federico Chiesa

Enzo Fernandez

How to watch the trailer to EA Sports FC 24

How much will EA Sports FC 24 cost and how to preorder

EA is yet to confirm the price of EA Sports FC 24, but according to experts at Charlie Intel it has been predicted to cost £69.99 for the Standard Edition on both Xbox Series X/S and PS5, while it could be £59.99 on PC. Ultimate Editions will be more expensive, however, with a rumoured £99.99 price point for consoles and £89.99 for PC.