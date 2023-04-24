Team of the Season is always one of the most anticipated times of the year for fans of FIFA’s Ultimate Team game mode and that is no different this time around with FIFA 23. Forty of the best and brightest Premier League players for the 2022/23 season have been nominated for the honour - but it all comes down to one huge public vote.
Voting has come and gone for fans of the EA Sports football video game to pick the eleven players they think have performed the best in the English top tier. Major clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all represented in the nominations.
One of the favourites to be named in the Premier League Team of the Season on FIFA 23 is Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker has had a record-breaking debut season since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, where he has scored 32 goals as the Citizens are within touching distance of a seventh league title despite Arsenal leading the standings.
It has been a hectic season so far with seven games to go until the finish line. There have been plenty of jaw-dropping moments and scorelines, many managers losing their jobs, and the relegation dogfight has been tighter than ever before.
The Premier League Team of the Season vote is just the second to be released to the public so far, closely following the Community Team of the Season. It will not end there either, as in FIFA 22 alone there were 15 different Team of the Season squads released.
Nominations for other leagues like the Bundesliga in Germany, Serie A in Italy and Ligue 1 in France have also been released. For a number of these, the voting window remains open so you can have your say and pick your favourites
Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Team of the Season. Including a full list of nominated players and how to vote.
How to vote for your FIFA 23 TOTS - when does voting open?
Gamers who wish to build their Team of the Seasons for FIFA 23 can do so right now for a number of the world's biggest football leagues. Be aware that you may only have a couple of days to cast your vote, so check the dates below:
- Community TOTS: 10th April 2023 until 13th April 2023
- Premier League TOTS: 17th April 2023 until 20th April 2023
- Bundesliga TOTS: 25th April 2023 until 28th April 2023
- La Liga TOTS: 1st May 2023 until 4th May 2023
- Serie A TOTS: 15th May 2023 until 18th May 2023
- Ligue 1 TOTS: TBC
Visit the EA Sports FIFA 23 website to vote for who you think are the best performing players this season. You will be asked to select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers from a large selection of players, as can be seen below.
When does FIFA 23 Team of the Season start? Expected release dates
- Friday, April 28 - Community TOTS
- Friday, April 28 - Eredivisie TOTS
- Friday, May 5 - Premier League TOTS
- Friday, May 12 - Bundesliga TOTS
- Friday, May 19 - La Liga TOTS
- Friday, May 26 - Serie A TOTS
*Note that the above information is not official just the latest rumours and speculation based on previous instalments of FIFA Team of the Season
FIFA 23 Team of the Season - full list of nominees
Premier League
Goalkeepers
- Alisson - Liverpool
- Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea
- Bernd Leno - Fulham
- Nick Pope - Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal
Defenders
- Sven Botman - Newcastle United
- Gabriel - Arsenal
- Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United
- Ben Mee - Brentford
- Christian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur
- Ruben Dias - Manchester City
- William Saliba - Arsenal
- Luke Shaw - Manchester United
- Thiago Silva - Chelsea
- Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
- Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal
Midfielders
- Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur
- Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United
- Casemiro - Manchester United
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur
- Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton and Hove Albion
- James Maddison - Leicester City
- Solly March - Brighton and Hove Albion
- Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton and Hove Albion
- Martin Odegaard - Arsenal
- Joao Palhinha - Fulham
- Rodri - Manchester City
Attackers
- Miguel Almiron - Newcastle United
- Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
- Jack Grealish - Manchester City
- Erling Haaland - Manchester City
- Kai Havertz - Chelsea
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
- Darwin Nunez - Liverpool
- Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
To view an updated nominations list for any other league's Team of the Season on FIFA 23, visit the EA Sports website.