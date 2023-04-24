EA Sports’ hit video game FIFA 23 is set to release a number of Team of the Season (TOTS) squads over the course of the next couple of weeks

Team of the Season is always one of the most anticipated times of the year for fans of FIFA’s Ultimate Team game mode and that is no different this time around with FIFA 23. Forty of the best and brightest Premier League players for the 2022/23 season have been nominated for the honour - but it all comes down to one huge public vote.

Voting has come and gone for fans of the EA Sports football video game to pick the eleven players they think have performed the best in the English top tier. Major clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all represented in the nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the favourites to be named in the Premier League Team of the Season on FIFA 23 is Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker has had a record-breaking debut season since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, where he has scored 32 goals as the Citizens are within touching distance of a seventh league title despite Arsenal leading the standings.

It has been a hectic season so far with seven games to go until the finish line. There have been plenty of jaw-dropping moments and scorelines, many managers losing their jobs, and the relegation dogfight has been tighter than ever before.

The Premier League Team of the Season vote is just the second to be released to the public so far, closely following the Community Team of the Season. It will not end there either, as in FIFA 22 alone there were 15 different Team of the Season squads released.

Nominations for other leagues like the Bundesliga in Germany, Serie A in Italy and Ligue 1 in France have also been released. For a number of these, the voting window remains open so you can have your say and pick your favourites

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Team of the Season. Including a full list of nominated players and how to vote.

How to vote for your FIFA 23 TOTS - when does voting open?

Gamers who wish to build their Team of the Seasons for FIFA 23 can do so right now for a number of the world's biggest football leagues. Be aware that you may only have a couple of days to cast your vote, so check the dates below:

Community TOTS : 10th April 2023 until 13th April 2023

: 10th April 2023 until 13th April 2023 Premier League TOTS : 17th April 2023 until 20th April 2023

: 17th April 2023 until 20th April 2023 Bundesliga TOTS : 25th April 2023 until 28th April 2023

: 25th April 2023 until 28th April 2023 La Liga TOTS : 1st May 2023 until 4th May 2023

: 1st May 2023 until 4th May 2023 Serie A TOTS : 15th May 2023 until 18th May 2023

: 15th May 2023 until 18th May 2023 Ligue 1 TOTS: TBC

Visit the EA Sports FIFA 23 website to vote for who you think are the best performing players this season. You will be asked to select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers from a large selection of players, as can be seen below.

When does FIFA 23 Team of the Season start? Expected release dates

Friday, April 28 - Community TOTS

Friday, April 28 - Eredivisie TOTS

Friday, May 5 - Premier League TOTS

Friday, May 12 - Bundesliga TOTS

Friday, May 19 - La Liga TOTS

Friday, May 26 - Serie A TOTS

*Note that the above information is not official just the latest rumours and speculation based on previous instalments of FIFA Team of the Season

FIFA 23 Team of the Season - full list of nominees

Vote for your FIFA 23 Team of the Season - Credit: EA Sports

Premier League

Goalkeepers

Alisson - Liverpool

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea

Bernd Leno - Fulham

Nick Pope - Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Defenders

Sven Botman - Newcastle United

Gabriel - Arsenal

Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United

Ben Mee - Brentford

Christian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

Ruben Dias - Manchester City

William Saliba - Arsenal

Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal

Midfielders

Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur

Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United

Casemiro - Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur

Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton and Hove Albion

James Maddison - Leicester City

Solly March - Brighton and Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton and Hove Albion

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Joao Palhinha - Fulham

Rodri - Manchester City

Attackers

Miguel Almiron - Newcastle United

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Jack Grealish - Manchester City

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Kai Havertz - Chelsea

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

Darwin Nunez - Liverpool

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Advertisement

Advertisement