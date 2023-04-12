Last night’s Champions’ League action saw Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland thundering yet another goal to the back of the net. The 22-year-old Norwegian sensation scored City’s third goal in the first leg of the quarter-final after just six minutes after Bernardo Silva headed the second goal into the net following a cross from Haaland.

Manchester City will now prepare for next week’s return leg in Munich where they will enjoy a three goal lead on aggregate.

Haaland touched the ball just 28 times, fewer than any other starting player for either team, yet he has once again hit the headlines as his insane goal tally increases once again. The former Bayern and Germany striker, Mario Gomez, spoke to BT Sport after the match saying he felt Haaland was a “beast”: “Every team has to fear this player because he is just a monster. He is a beast, congratulations to Manchester City for signing him.”

Former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who played for both City and Bayern, said of the Norwegian superstar: “He is the most efficient striker I have ever seen. His goalscoring is out of this world”.

So just what is Erling Haaland’s record so far?

How many goals does Erling Haaland have in 2022/23?

Last night’s goal against Bayern now means Haaland has scored the most goals for a Premier League player across all competitions in one season. The 22-year-old striker has 45 goals from just 39 games as well as six assists. One goal has come from the League Cup; three in the FA Cup; eleven in the Champions League and 30 in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 45th goal of 2022/23

The Norwegian has scored 28 of these goals from his left foot; seven from headers and ten from his right foot. He has scored six hat-tricks; six penalties; 44 of his goals from inside the box and one from outside.

Since the invention of the Premier League in 1992-93 no-one had scored 45 goals in all competitions. Haaland’s goal against the Bundesliga leaders has seen him now beat Ruud van Nistrelrooy and Mohamed Salah’s record of 44 goals. Van Nistrelrooy achieved his feat for Manchester United in 2002-03 while Salah scored his 44 for Liverpool in 2017/18.

Will Haaland break Premier League goalscoring record?

Haaland is already on course to break the record for scoring the most goals in a Premier League season in the league. He is already one of 12 players to score 30 goals in a Premier League season and is just four off the record. Andy Cole and Alan Shearer have both achieved this feat in the days where the season was 42 games long. Cole scored his 34 in 1992-943 while Shearer managed his 30 goals in the following season.

Haaland is currently only two behind Salah’s record in a 38-game season of 32 goals, which the Egyptian set in 2017-18. There are nine Premier League games left in which Haaland can hope to break these records.

What records are left for Haaland to break?

Although it seems hard to imagine, there are still some records that even Haaland will struggle to break. In 1927-28, Dixie Dean scored 60 top-flight goals, 63 in all competitions, for Everton which are both still records to this day.

