Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been awarded the Freedom of Wrexham

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is a rising star in the world of football ownership and his Wrexham team are on the verge of returning to the English Football League after a 15-year hiatus.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney have transformed Wrexham’s status both on and off the field since taking ownership of the club in November 2020 and they have both been awarded the Freedom of Wrexham by the city council. This achievement is just the beginning of a long term dream for Reynolds and he has spoken openly about his desire to help the club and the fans achieve something “truly great.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reynolds is an award-winning actor turned football entrepreneur and Wrexham FC is the latest project in a long line of successful business ventures.

But how rich is Ryan Reynolds and what is the net worth of the Hollywood actor?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Ryan Reynolds’ net worth?

Ryan Reynolds has a net worth of £281 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

The Deadpool star has a range of entrepreneurial ventures to go alongside his ownership of Wrexham FC which include Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reynolds began his career as an actor by starring in series such as Hillside, Fifteen, The Odyssey and The X Files. He later went on to establish himself as a Hollywood actor in romantic comedies such as Just Friends, Definitely Maybe and The Proposal.

Ryan Reynolds is aiming to take Wrexham back into the Football League. (Getty Images)

Reynolds has starred in other famous films such as Green Lantern and X Men Origins: Wolverine, but he is best known for his recurring role as Wade Wilson in the Deadpool franchise.

The original Deadpool grossed more than £627 million worldwide and its sequel Deadpool 2 was also a success - grossing over £553 million.

Reynolds is scheduled to release a third Deadpool film in November 2024 and Wrexham fans will be hoping for further box office success.

Ryan Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012. (Getty Images)

Is Ryan Reynolds married?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds married fellow Hollywood actress Blake Lively in 2012.

Lively is best known for her role in the teen drama series Gossip Girl. She has also starred in a range of films including New York, I Love You, Green Lantern, A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section.

The pair have four children who were all pictured supporting Wrexham during their FA Cup game against Sheffield United earlier this season.

What is Rob McElhenney’s net worth?

Ryan Reynolds teamed up with fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney when he purchased Wrexham in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McElhenney is best known for his long term role on the hit US series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and he has an instrumental role on the show as writer, producer, director and actor.