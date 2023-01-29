Ryan Reynolds has been married to Blake Lively since 2012

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the high profile owners of Wrexham AFC.

The Non-League side are taking on Sheffield United in a fourth round FA Cup tie on Sunday (29 December). It is a fixture which will be televised by the BBC.

Since taking over the club in February 2021, Wrexham and its co-owners have had many eyes on them. Disney Plus launched a documentary series following Reynolds and McElhenney’s first full season at the club - it has been renewed for a second season.

But how much do you know about the co-owners? NationalWorld have a deep dive on Rob McElhenney and his wife.

Here is all you need to know about Ryan Reynolds, his family and if he is married to Blake Lively:

Who is Ryan Reynolds married to?

The Deadpool star and co-owner of Wrexham AFC is married to fellow actor Blake Lively. The couple have been married since 2012.

Lively is best known for the role of Serena van der Woodsen in the CW series Gossip Girl. It aired between 2007 and 2012.

Lively is Reynolds second wife, having first been married to Avengers star and Black Widow actress Scarlet Johansson for three years. The marriage lasted from 2008 until 2011.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with two of their children (Pic:Getty)

Reynolds and Lively married at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in September 2012. In the wake of the 2020 civil rights protests, Reynolds publically apologised and expressed deep regret for using that venue due to its association with slavery.

The couple renewed their vows at their home in New York. Reynolds and Lively are close friends with Taylor Swift, with the superstar even naming characters in her song Betty after their children.

Where did Reynolds and Lively meet?

The couple first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. Reynolds starred as the titular hero and Lively played his love interest Carol Ferris.

At the time, Reynolds was still married to Scarlett Johansson but they separated in December 2010. He started dating Lively in October 2011, marrying less than a year later.

In an interview with Elle, Reynolds explained that him and Lively had remained in touch after working together on Green Lantern. He said: “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we went on a double date, but we were dating separate people.”

“Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you.’ We got on the train and we rode together.” He has described their romance as one of “those silly moments out of a fairytale”.

Do Reynolds and Lively have children?

The couple have three daughters but Lively is as of 2022 pregnant with a fourth child. The family live in Pound Ridge, New York.

Reynolds has previously said his wife and children “give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve”. The Canadian actor thanked his family for supporting him “despite some pretty damn questionable years” as he collected the People’s Choice Icon award in December last year.

He said: “Blake and my girls, you are quite literally – you’re my heart. You’re my hope, you’re my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”