The FA Cup fourth round will take place this weekend with Manchester City and Arsenal playing this weekend

The magic of the FA Cup is ready to be sprinkled on football grounds across the country this weekend.

Premier League giants, EFL stalwarts and non-league sides met in the famous third round and only a few of the lower leagues were able to pull off the wondrous shocks, such as Stevenage’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

But what will happen if the sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes? For much of the competition’s history a replay would be played, however these have been scrapped in the post-Covid seasons to avoid fixture congestion.

Will FA Cup replays return for the fourth round in 2023 or will the matches go straight to extra-time this weekend? Here is all you need to know:

When is the FA Cup fourth round?

A total of 16 fixtures, featuring 32 different teams, will be played out between Friday, 27 January, and Monday 30 January. It is now the second round where Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.

Will there be replays in fourth round if game ends in a draw?

For the previous two editions of the FA Cup (2020/2021 and 2021/2022) replays were scrapped for the third and fourth rounds, due to the disruption caused to the schedule by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was made to avoid further fixture congestion.

However, for the 2022/2023 edition of the FA Cup replays are returning for the third and fourth round. If matches end in draws this weekend, a replay will be scheduled.

Will there be extra-time and penalties for fourth round games?

If the FA Cup fourth round games end in a draw this weekend, then a replay will be scheduled to be played at the reverse ground and on a later date. If the replay finishes level at the end of 90 minutes, then the game will go to extra-time and eventually penalties if the sides cannot be separated after 120 minutes it will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Accrington Stanley celebrates victory over Boreham Wood

Which fourth round games are televised?

This season all the FA Cup action in the UK will be shared between BBC and ITV and there are a host of exciting fixtures for freeview users to be treated to.

Here are all the live games taking place

Friday 27 January:

Manchester City vs Arsenal, 8pm, ITV1 and STV

Saturday 28 January:

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United, 12.30pm, BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer

Walsall vs Leicester City, 12.30pm , BBC iPlayer

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur, 6pm, BBC One

Manchester United vs Reading, 8pm, ITV4 and ITVX

Sunday 29 January:

Brighton vs Liverpool, 1.30pm, ITV1, STV and ITVX

Wrexham and Sheffield United, 4.30pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Monday 30 January:

Derby County vs West Ham United, 7.45pm, ITV4 and ITVX

How to stream FA Cup fourth round games?

UK viewers will be able to stream all the action from the BBC games via the BBC Sport App and the BBC iPlayer. Games on ITV will also be able to stream via ITVX.

