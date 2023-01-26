Joelinton was arrested for drink driving in Newcastle

Newcastle United star Joelinton has been fined more than £30,000 after admitting drink driving.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was stopped by police who spotted his 2022-plate Mercedes G Wagon on Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at around 1.20am on 12 January. He failed a breath test which showed he had 43mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mg.

The footballer, who’s full name is Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira, was fined £29,000 and banned him from driving for 12 months by District Judge Paul Currer. He can reduced the ban to nine months if he completes a rehabilitation course.

He appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (26 January) less than 48 hours after he scored the only goal in the Magpies’ 1-0 over Southampton in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Charged as Joelinton Cassio, and living in Ponteland, Northumberland, he wore a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, with shiny leather shoes, and was accompanied to court by a club security official.

Newcastle United footballer Joelinton leaves Newcastle Tyne Magistrates’ Court. Picture: PA

How much was Joelinton fined for drink driving?

The footballer was fined £29,000 plus a surcharge of £2,000 as well as costs of £85. Jonathan Stirland, prosecuting, said officers spotted his car driving at speed near the football ground and requested the driver to stop.

Joelinton was compliant with officers and told them he had drunk two glasses of wine earlier in the evening. His roadside breath test recorded 50mg per 100ml which reduced to 43mg in one of two subsequent tests at Forth Banks police station, the court heard.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “He will be subject of disciplinary proceedings within the club once this process has concluded.” District Judge Currer said he took into account Joelinton’s early guilty plea and compliance with officers, and he was convinced of the footballer’s remorse.

But he warned Joelinton that drink driving was a serious offence. He told the player: “What is clear to me is you accept you have made a grave mistake and a significant error of judgment.

“You placed yourself in real jeopardy and it could have had disastrous consequences for the lives of others. I sincerely hope you have learned from this mistake and we don’t see you in this court again.”

Joelinton apologises for drink driving

After the case, Joelinton apologised on Instagram, saying: “Hi everyone, I wanted to acknowledge that I made a mistake and to publicly apologise to all the fans of Newcastle and all the people in this city. My actions unintentionally put other people in danger.

“For that, I am truly sorry. I will learn the lessons from this incident and will do everything I can to be a role model for my family, for football and for society.”

What is Joelinton’s weekly wage?

PA reports that the fine of £29,000 plus surcharge and costs was calculated based on documents showing Joelinton’s weekly wage was £43,000. However is weekly wage has been reported as higher by SportRac.com which claims he earns £86,000 a week, for a total of £4.5m each year.

The website reports that Joelinton is the sixth highest earner in the Newcastle squad behind Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Alexander Isak. His countryman Bruno Guimarães is reported to be the highest earner at £120,000 each week.

How much was Joelinton’s transfer fee?

Newcastle signed the Brazilian forward turned midfielder in the summer of 2019 from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. The Magpies paid £40m for his services, according to Transfermarkt, and he signed a six year contract, tying him to the club until 2025.