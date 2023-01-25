Newcastle United currently sit third in the Premier League and are looking to win EFL Carabao Cup after semi-final first-leg win

The past 18 months have been one of extraordinary transformation for Newcastle United. Shortly after the Saudi Arabia-led consortium bought the club in 2021, Eddie Howe became manager and they have gone from strength to strength, currently in with a chance of competing in Europe in the 2023/24 season and also in with a shot of winning their first major trophy since 1969.

While they sit third in the Premier League, the Magpies recently beat Southampton 1-0 in the first of two semi-finals in the EFL Cup. A 73rd minute winner from Joelinton secured a necessary advantage for Howe’s men ahead of their second meet with the Saints next week.

The Brazilian number seven had missed a near open goal just 20 minutes before but soon rectified the mistake, while the Saints were left distraught after their goal was disallowed due to handball. St James’ Park is set to host next week’s second leg and while Southampton will fight to keep themselves in the tournament, the Magpies are in a strong position as they eye up their first trophy in over 50 years.

Here is all you need to know about the trophy history of Newcastle United...

When did Newcastle last win a trophy?

For most Newcastle fans, the year 1955 is most synonymous with their last trophy. However, this is not when they last won a trophy.

FA Cup final 1955 between Newcastle and Manchester City

In 1969, the Magpies won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. The final was a two-legged affair in which Newcastle beat the Hungarian side Ujpesti Dozsa 6-2 on aggregate. The matches were played at St James’ Park and the Megyeri uti Stadium and in the second leg, Newcastle won 3-2 with Bobby Moncur, Preben Arentoft and Alan Foggon all scoring.

When did Newcastle last win a domestic trophy?

Unsurprisingly, the year 1955 is more synonymous with Newcastle’s last major trophy as this was when they last won the FA Cup - it was their last domestic trophy win.

The Magpies won 3-1 in their final match against Manchester City. The match was played at Wembley Stadium in front of 100,000 fans and Jackie Milburn, Bobby Mitchell and George Hannah were the goalscorers.

When did Newcastle last win the Premier League?

Newcastle have never won a Premier League but their most successful period came between 1904 and 1910 when the Magpies won three English First Division titles and one FA Cup. They then won the First Division again in 1927 and have won the FA Cup five more times - 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952 and in 1955. Since 2000, their highest finish in the Premier League has been third which they achieved in 2002/03.

When is their next EFL Cup fixture?

They will next play in the EFL Cup on Tuesday 31 January in their second semi-final fixture against Southampton. The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT and Newcastle will then hope to take part in the Carabao Cup final which will be held on Sunday 26 February 2023 at Wembley Stadium.