Wrexham AFC are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham AFC are hosting Championship side Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup in a tie that manager Phil Parkinson says could help put them back on the football match.

The Non-League team made headlines around the world after being purchased by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Since the completion of the takeover the club in February 2021, the club has become the subject of a Disney Plus documentary called Welcome to Wrexham released last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hollywood duo have been spotted at previous games, including travelling over for the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May 2022. Wrexham are in a three way race for the sole automatic promotion spot to League Two.

Parkinson’s men welcome the Blades to the Racecourse Ground in round four after pulling off a major third-round upset, winning 4-3 at Sheffield United’s fellow Championship side Coventry earlier this month. Looking ahead to Sunday’s tie, Parkinson told a press conference: “There will be live TV cameras here, which is fantastic for the profile of the club.

“The owners, since they have come in, and all of us together are working hard to put Wrexham firmly back on the football map, and this is a great step in that direction. We wanted a home tie because I just feel the Racecourse deserves a special FA Cup game, and we’ve got it, it’s going to be a cracking atmosphere. This place is full for the league games, but there’s always a special feel about FA Cup football.”

Here’s all you need to know about Wrexham’s owner.

When did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham AFC?

The Hollywood pair announced that they were taking over Wrexham in November 2020 and the deal was confirmed in February 2021. The pair took 10% control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust after receiving overwhelming backing for the takeover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting the completion of the deal, Deadpool star Reynolds changed his name on Twitter to Wryan and McElhenney renamed himself as Wrob. The pair had previously announced the approval of their bid by making a spoof advert for club sponsors Ifor Williams Trailers.

McElhenney tweeted: “The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I’ve been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it.” Hollywood star Reynolds donned a club hoodie embroidered with his initials in a picture shared to Instagram.

He said, “And away we go…” before adding the hashtag #UpTheTown.

How much did they pay for Wrexham AFC?

It was announced that Reynolds and McElhenney had completed a £2m deal for Wrexham in February 2021.

Will the owners attend the FA Cup game?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup fourth round, manager Parkinson said: “I’ll probably hear from them before the game, and obviously they’ll be following the match. They watch every game home and away in the National League over in America, and do make the odd trip over. They’ll be wishing us all the best, with a clear understanding that it’s a great day for the club.

“Obviously we’ve had history in the FA Cup in past years, and it’s great for us to represent the club in the right way so far in this competition.”

What is the combined net worth of Reynolds and McElhenney?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Reynolds is worth an estimated $150million dollars.

His involvement in the club comes off the back of selling his Aviation Gin brand for $610million to drinks giant Diageo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also has an ownership stake in Mint Mobile, and overall reportedly earned an estimated $71.5million in 2020 before tax.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob McElhenney is worth around $50million.