Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will watch League Two action next season after Wrexham won promotion

Wrexham AFC will make their return to the EFL for the first time in 15 years after winning promotion.

The Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds owned side won the National League title after coming from behind against Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday (22 April) evening. The victory confirmed the North Wales side as champions for the 2022/2023 season.

Wrexham had been locked in a fierce battle with rivals Notts County as both teams surpased the 100 point mark. The Welsh side gained the advantage in the race for promotion with a victory over their rivals on Easter Monday.

It meant that they went into Saturday’s clash with Boreham Wood knowning a win would send them back to League Two. Wrexham have drawn huge attention since the Hollywood stars takeover was completed, including featuring in a Disney+ documentary.

Here is all you need to know:

Have Wrexham been promoted?

Only one side are automatically promoted from the National League. A second promotion spot is available through the playoffs.

Wrexham tasted playoff heartbreak last season, losing to eventual promotion winners Grimsby 5-4 in an extremely dramatic game at the Racecourse Ground. But one year later, they clinched an automatic spot with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

US actor and Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

However they had to do it the hard way after Ndlovu put the visitors ahead within the first minute. Lee struck back in the 15th minute, before a double from star striker Paul Mullin completed the turn around.

The Hollywood star owners were in the crowd to enjoy the promotion celebrations. Fellow actor Paul Rudd had also been spotted in a pub in Wrexham earlier in the day, joining fans in singing songs and chants.

Which league will Wrexham be in next year?

Wrexham will make their return to the English Football League (EFL) for the first time since 2008 and will play in League Two. It is the lowest of the four top divisions in the English football pyramid.

Prior to their relegation in the 2007/2008 season, Wrexham had spent an 87-year spell in the Football League.

Was the match on TV?

