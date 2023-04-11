Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney cut ecstatic figures after Wrexham beat Notts County 3-2

It was only a few years ago many football fans would have been forgiven for not knowing where Wrexham was or, indeed, which league they were in. However, since being bought by the Hollywood pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh side are enjoying a return to fame and are now only a few fixtures away from returning to the English Football Leagues.

A dramatic Easter Monday saw Wrexham AFC welcome Notts County, who sit just one below them in the National League and after a fraught 90 minutes, which had both teams switching the lead, the Welsh side came away with a 3-2 win.

Not only did the match see five goals scored, Wrexham’s latest recruit, the former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, saved a stoppage-time penalty to ensure his team were awarded the vital three points. Reynolds and McElhenney’s side are now three points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand, as they prepare for their final four fixtures of the season.

What did Reynolds and McElhenney say?

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the Deadpool star said: “I don’t feel like I have a heart anymore. I think I used all the beats that I had left during that match, that was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before and indicative of course of all of you lifers who’ve watched and participated in this game, this beautiful, torturous game forever.

“I’m actually grateful in this moment that I didn’t care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive, that was really something. Usually I’m not lost for words, but I’m genuinely at a loss for words in this moment, I don’t quite know how to quantify what happened.

“I feel an immense sense of pride, I mean the strength, the inner strength that these guys have - it’s such a mental game clearly, you know they just brought it in a way.

Rob McElhenney hugs Wrexham’s Eoghan O’Connell following win over Notts County

“What (both clubs) have done is not only created drama unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a damn movie, but just something that I think people will be talking about for ages. It was a pressure cooker coming into this, I think, for both of these teams. What both have achieved is historic on every level and, you know, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like that.”

Reynolds then joked that the star of the match, former England goalkeeper Foster, was going to be on the “injured reserve list” for upcoming games: “I’m going to break ribs, I’m going to hug him so hard.”

Taking to Twitter, Reynolds’ co-owner, McElhenney said: “I can’t believe there was a time when I thought football was boring. And that’s why you go get Ben Foster.”

What did the players say?

Following his on-pitch heroics, star of the match Ben Foster said the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, McElhenny “kissed me fully on the lips and Ryan called me a double handsome b*****d. I’ll take that.

