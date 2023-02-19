Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman has said that he wants to “try out” for Norwich City and score a winning goal against Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham A.F.C.

The Hollywood star appeared on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 19 February. He continued his “feud” with his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star.

Jackman revealed he had been offered the chance to become a co-owner of football teams for just £1 following Reynolds’ takeover of Wrexham. The status of the Welsh club was elevated overnight after Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-chairmen of the non-league side in February 2021.

The Wolverine actor appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 19 February as one of the guests, alongside the likes of Penny Mordaunt, Yvette Cooper, Dep US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, author Bill Browder and Conservative MP Wendy Morton. The episode airs at 9am on Sunday and is on BBC One.

He told host Laura Kuenssberg that it was “inevitable” that Australia would become a republic. But said that he held no ill-will towards the new King and the Royals.

Is the Jackman-Reynolds feud real?

Jackman and Reynolds have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009’s superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The faux feud has ratched up a notch since Jackman announced he would be stepping back into the boots of his iconic Wolverine role for Deadpool 3.

Earlier this year, Jackman begged the Academy not to “validate” Reynolds, after learning the Deadpool actor had been shortlisted for the best original song Oscar. The Australian actor and singer said having Reynolds receive a nomination in the category would “make the next year of my life insufferable”.

Meanwhile, after Jackman performed the opening night of his new Broadway show The Music Man, Reynolds presented the actor with a framed picture of himself with a note saying: “Good luck with your little show.”

The Australian actor is one of the favourites for the award for his role as Peter in The Son.

Jackman wants to ‘score winning goal’ against Wrexham

The actor also revealed he received multiple offers to become a co-owner of rival teams to Wrexham AFC after Ryan Reynolds took part control of the football club. He was asked if he would consider purchasing a team, noting that Manchester United was up for sale.

The Australian actor, 54, replied: “Man U? I’m not sure I have that kind of money, in fact, I know I don’t have that kind of money.” He added: “I will admit to you that when Ryan bought that team, I did get more than one offer from rivals to that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner. And it did seriously tempt me.”

Jackman refused to reveal which teams had proposed the offers but he said he had a better idea of how to get back at Reynolds to continue their faux feud. He explained: “Michael B Jordan, I was with last night and he’s a co-owner of Bournemouth and I was like ‘You know what? This whole thing of outsiders coming in buying football teams, it feels a little easy’.

“So I’ve decided to go one step further. I’m actually going to try out for the team.”