Hugh Jackman was a guest on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Hugh Jackman says he thinks it is “inevitable” that Australia will become a Republic in the future.

The Hollywood actor and singer said he had “absolutely no ill will” against the King, but that breaking away from the UK monarchy seemed like a “natural part of an evolution of a country”.

He appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 19 February as one of the guests, alongside the likes of Penny Mordaunt, Yvette Cooper, Dep US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, author Bill Browder and Conservative MP Wendy Morton. The episode airs at 9am on Sunday and is on BBC One.

Hugh Jackman is known for his many roles in cinema as well as for appearing on Broadway. He recently finished a run starring as Harold Hill in The Music Man in New York City which came to and end in January.

He is set to return to his iconic role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Deadpool 3 film, featuring alongside Ryan Reynolds. But while a release date hasn’t been confirmed, the pair have continued their faux feud, which is said to have dated back to their time as co-stars on X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Here is all you need to know:

Does Hugh Jackman have a new movie out?

The actor’s latest film The Son was released in the UK on Friday (17 February). It is an adaption of Florian Zeller’s play of the same name.

Jackman stars alongside Anthony Hopkins and Laura Dern, it is framed as a prequel to 2020’s The Father, for which Hopkins won Best Actor at the 58th Academy Awards in 2021.

For his role in The Son, Jackman was nominated for best actor at the Golden Globes.

What did Hugh Jackman say on BBC?

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he revealed he held dual-British and Australian citizenship and that he had grown up in a household that celebrated the royals.

“I think Australia will become Republican at some point. It feels natural,” he said. “It feels like something that is, I would guess inevitable, and I guess would be a natural part of an evolution of a country. You know?”

He continued: “I’m a British citizen as I am an Australian citizen – I don’t know if people know that but I am… my father made us stop doing whatever we could to watch in 1981 the wedding of Lady Di and Prince Charles. We had champagne. So I grew up with a lot of that. There was no bunting in our house, but if my dad could have found that there would have been bunting and I have absolutely no ill will and I only wish King Charles all the best.”

He added that he “really appreciated” the service of both the King and late-Queen, whom he had met on several occasions. “I admire it and I only wish them the best,” he said.

Asked again if he thought Australia would “go its own way”, he replied: “I think it’s inevitable at some point.”

What films is Jackman known for?