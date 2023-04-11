Wrexham are top of the National League with just four games remaining

Wrexham are edging closer to the promised land of the Football League after a hard fought victory over title rivals Notts County. The Red Dragons, famously backed by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney came from behind at the Racecourse Ground to claim a 3-2 victory in a crucial fixture at the top of the table.

The game produced a script worthy of a Hollywood film itself and returning goalkeeper Ben Foster proved to be the hero for Wrexham as he denied Cedwyn Scott’s late penalty to secure the win. The result leaves Wrexham in the driving seat at the top of the National League table as they target a dream promotion back into the Football League.

But when did Wrexham last compete in the fourth-tier of English football and what is their highest ever league finish? Here is everything you need to know.

When did Wrexham last play in League Two?

Wrexham are vying for promotion back to League Two for the first time since their relegation in the 2007/08 campaign. The Red Dragons have spent the majority of their history in England’s top four divisions, but their 87-year stay in the Football League came to an abrupt end after a 2-0 loss against Hereford United on 22 April 2008.

The Welsh side were relegated with two games to spare and finished the season in 24th position with just 40 points from 46 games. Wrexham have competed in the fifth-tier of English football for the last 15 seasons and they have missed out on promotion on five occasions through the play-offs.

Wrexham’s most recent promotion heartbreak came last season when they fell to a 5-4 loss to Grimsby Town during the play-off semi final.

What is Wrexham’s highest ever league finish?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are hoping to bring the good times back to fans at the Racecourse Ground and their long term aim is to compete in the Premier League for the first time. Wrexham’s highest ever league finish came in the second-tier of English football in 1978/1979 when they comfortably avoided relegation by finishing in 15th place.

During the 1970s and 1980s Wrexham enjoyed a number of European adventures in the Cup Winners’ Cup and one of their most famous victories came when they defeated Portuguese giants FC Porto 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

What do Wrexham need to do to secure promotion?

Wrexham are on the verge of promotion back to the Football League after a 15-year hiatus and they are in pole position to win the title. The Red Dragons are currently three points ahead of second placed Notts County with a game in hand and they need a maximum of seven points from their final four games to secure a fairytale promotion back into League Two.

Here are Wrexham’s final four games as they bid to return to the Football League.