Welcome to Wrexham was released on Disney+ last summer and interest is expected to soar once again after the Red Dragons earned promotion to League Two

The Disney+ docuseries surrounding National League football club AFC Wrexham began streaming last summer and while the series ended with the Red Dragons failing to make it to League Two, their 2022/23 season has seen a Hollywood-esque story with the Welsh side winning the National League trophy and earning promotion to the professional football leagues for the first time since 2007/08.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ stars and is executive produced by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who purchased the National League club in February 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the show which centres around McElhenney and Reynolds trials and tribulations as first-time-football-club owners...

When was Welcome to Wrexham released?

McElhenney and Reynolds lift the National League trophy on Saturday

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ began streaming on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday, August 19 2022. Filming for the docuseries began December 2020 with the film crew appearing alongside Reynolds and McElhenny for their first visit to the club as Wrexham faced Maidenhead United in October 2021.

The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the company which is also behind popular Netflix docuseries’ ‘Last ‘Chance U’ and ‘Chef’s Table’

How many episodes of Welcome to Wrexham will there be?

There are 18 epiosdes of Welcome to Wrexham available but given their recent successes, it’s highly likely more could be commissioned. All are available to watch on Disney+

Each episode has its own unique title.

“Dream” “Reality” “Rebuilding” “Home Opener” “Fearless” “Hamilton!” “Wide World of Wales” “Away We Go” “Welcome home” “Hooligans” “Sack the Gaffer” “Wins and Losses” “Bad Breaks” “A Hollywood Distraction” “Daggers” “Hello Wembley” “Wromance” “Do or Die”

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham in the UK

The show will be streaming exclusively on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year and monthly subscriptions come with no commitment. The streaming service supports mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.

When did Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham?

McElhenny, best known for his long running TV series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Phillidelphia’, and ‘Deadpool’ star Reynolds announced their intention to buy the Welsh club in September 2020.

The duo set up a company called RR McReynolds in November 2020 and completed the deal to purchase the club in February 2021. The series “Welcome to Wrexham” is set to take inspiration from Netflix’s football docuseries ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ which is said to have prompted McElhenney’s interest in buying a football club.

Wrexham have improved since the takeover by the actors and while the originally missed out on promotion to the English Football Leagues at the end of last season, the Welsh side will find themselves back in the professional leagues for the first time since relegation in 2007/08.

The Red Dragons beat Boreham Wood 3-1 on Saturday to confirm their place in next year’s League Two set-up and will be considerably stronger financially ahead of the next campaign. For being in League Two alone, they will receive a payment from the EFL of £1.1 million with TV income/sponsorship incorporated into that amount. The players have also been confirmed to receive a £250,000 bonus with the executive director of the club, Humphrey Kerr, stressing that the two Hollywood owners were not obliged to offer such an incentive: “Rob and Ryan wanted to recognise the players’ confidence that they can reach this seasons’ play-offs and provide an added financial incentive to achieve this.