Ryan Reynolds is having the time of his life as the Wrexham AFC owner and has made the move to Wales from New York - but what is it about Marford?

The love affair between Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham continues as the Hollywood star is reportedly putting down roots in Wales by buying a luxurious new home just a stone's throw from his football club's stadium.

Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC in 2020 alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney and the club's remarkable rise has won over the hearts of football fans across the globe.

A Disney+ documentary and spectacular FA Cup run were followed up by a dramatic victory over Notts County last weekend in the latest pulsating moment of Wrexham action.

Reynolds and McElhenney have funnelled £10 million into the football club since their takeover and Wrexham now sit top of the National League with promotion to League Two in sight.

Where is Ryan Reynolds buying a house in Wales?

Reynolds has reportedly splashed a cool £1.5 million on a home in the quiet Welsh village of Marford.

The purchase was a joint decision with wife Blake Lively as the pair prepare to swap life in bustling New York City for breezy Marford.

While the £1.5 million purchase price may cause some to baulk, it's but a snip of the £4.3 million valued home in which the couple and their four children reside in the Big Apple.

Ryan Reynolds has transformed life at Wrexham (Image: Getty Images)

A source told The Sun : "Ryan is moving to Marford and it’s all the locals can talk about. His house is on the poshest road.

"The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up!

“It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

Why have Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively chosen Marford over New York?

The ward of Marford and Hoseley is home to around 2,500 people and offers quiet village life with a couple of local pubs in The Trevor Arms and The Red Lion. There's also a disused quarry which is now somewhat of a nature haven.

The village is fewer than five miles away from Wrexham Football Club and that journey can be made in just 10 minutes in a car.

There are a number of properties currently for sale in Marford, although the most expensive is a luxurious four-bed listed for £999,000. You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck in the Welsh village, so the mind boggles at just how plush Reynolds' new home may be.

The quiet Welsh village of Marford is getting a new Hollywood resident (Image: Google Streetview)

One four-bed listed on Rightmove is priced at £815,000 and comes with an airy interior and ample garden space.

It's being sold by Gascoigne Halman who explained the pull of Marford for potential new residents.

The estate agent firm wrote: "Marford is a beautiful and historic village, eight miles from Chester, six miles from Wrexham and offering its own range of amenities that include a pub/hotel and a super modern co-op convenience store. The village also has some much older original properties known locally as the 'Marford Houses' dating back several hundred years.

"The location of the property between the two main centres of Wrexham and Chester allows comfortable road access to the comprehensive range of cultural, historic, educational, recreational, retail and employment facilities within those two areas as well as links to wider North West communications network via the A483 expressway.

"There are a range of highly regarded local primary and secondary schools in both the state and private sectors, both in the villages and towns surrounding as well as the bigger centres of Wrexham and Chester, with the latter having Kings, Queens and Abbeygate College.

"Chester Business Park is a key local hub of commerce whilst there are numerous supermarkets in and around the area, with Aldi in Llay being able to be reached within just six minutes."

Who is Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds is the star of Deadpool (Image: Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds is a 46-year-old American actor who has won Critics' Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards and MTV Movie Awards across his illustrious career.

The actor had his breakthrough on Canadian soap opera Hillside and went on to land a part in sitcom Two Guys and a Girl. A long list of film credits has come since then including his most famous role as the title character in hit Marvel films Deadpool.

Reynolds was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advertisement

