Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur tour is coming to Las Vegas

The rappers have been on the road together throughout the summer and will head to Nevada for the next stop. The run of shows is in support of their joint album Her Loss - which was released on 5 July.

It is Drake's first tour since 2019 and 21 Savage's first since The Off-Season Tour in 2021. The It's All a Blur Tour still has dates in cities like Miami, Toronto, Dallas and more in the coming weeks.

But first, the rappers will play back-to-back shows in Las Vegas. Here's all you need to know:

When are the concerts in Las Vegas?

The It's All a Blur tour will come to Las Vegas on Friday, 1 September and Saturday, 2 September.

Where are the Drake & 21 Savage shows?

The duo will play two concerts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The full address for the venue is: The Park Vegas, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, United States.

Can you get tickets?

With just over 24 hours before the first Drake & 21 Savage show in Las Vegas, fans might be wondering if you can still get tickets. Ticketmaster.com has resale tickets available for the first It's All a Blur show on 1 September.

The prices start at $461 each and cost in excess of $1,600 each.

Fans hoping to see the second Las Vegas show at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, 2 September, are in luck as Ticketmaster has resale tickets available - however they will set you back a pretty penny. Prices start at $538 each but could cost as much as $1,732 each.

What is 21 Savage's setlist?

The duo have been on the road since July. Previous performances give fans a hint of what to expect from the shows in Las Vegas this weekend.

21 Savage performed the following tracks at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on 26 August, according to Setlist.fm:

Red Opps

Peaches & Eggplants(Young Nudy cover)

Don't Come Out the House(Metro Boomin cover)

10 Freaky Girls(Metro Boomin cover)

Who Want Smoke??(Nardo Wick cover)

rockstar(Post Malone cover)

a lot

No Heart(21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

X(21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

Runnin(21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

Mr. Right Now(21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)

Bank Account

21 Savage will also perform a set with Drake during Drizzy's performance. See below for further details.

What is Drake's potential setlist?

Drake performs a total of three sets each night on the tour. Including one with a DJ. Fans heading to Las Vegas can expect the potential setlist to look something like the following, based on previous performances.

According to Setlist.fm, Drake played these songs in Seattle on 26 August:

Set 1

Look What You've Done

Marvins Room

Say Something(Timbaland cover)

Shot for Me

Can I

Feel No Ways

Jaded

Jungle

Over

Headlines

The Motto

HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)

Started From the Bottom

Energy

Know Yourself

Nonstop

MELTDOWN(Travis Scott cover)

SICKO MODE(Travis Scott cover)

Way 2 Sexy

BackOutsideBoyz

Jumbotron Shit Poppin

Laugh Now Cry Later

God's Plan

Pound Cake

Childs Play

WAIT FOR U(Future cover)

In My Feelings

Nice for What

Set 2 - with DJ

Controlla

Too Good

Find Your Love

Hold On, We're Going Home

Passionfruit

Work(Rihanna cover)

One Dance

Calling My Name

Massive

Sticky

Search & Rescue

Set 3 - with 21 Savage

Knife Talk(with 21 Savage)

On BS(Drake & 21 Savage cover) (with 21 Savage)

Spin Bout U(Drake & 21 Savage cover) (with 21 Savage)

Hours in Silence(Drake & 21 Savage cover) (with 21 Savage)

Jimmy Cooks(with 21 Savage)

Rich Flex(Drake & 21 Savage cover) (with 21 Savage)

Encore

Girls Need Love(Summer Walker cover) (Live debut)

Legend

What time do the concerts start?

The doors will open at 7pm on both nights, the T-Mobile Arena has announced. The concerts in Las Vegas will start at 8pm.