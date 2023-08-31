Travis Scott tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 31 August

Travis Scott has announced his first major tour since the Astroworld tragedy two years ago.

The rapper will be hitting the road for his Utopia - Circus Maximus dates this Fall. He returned to the stage in Rome, Italy earlier in August as more than 60,000 fans flocked to see the performance.

He had originally planned to perform a Utopia show at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, but it was cancelled due to the complexity of organising a concert in the desert. Kanye West joined Scott on stage in Italy.

Scott will be criss-crossing North America, playing some of the biggest arenas across the US and Canada. It marks his first tour since the Astroworld crush, in which 10 people died.

In July, a Texas grand jury declined to indict the rapper in an investigation into the music festival tragedy. Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that his client would not face any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Here's all you need to know about the Utopia - Circus Maximus tour:

When do Travis Scott tickets go on sale?

The tickets for the Utopia - Circus Maximus North American tour will go on sale on Thursday, 31 August - so today! The tickets will go on sale at 10am local time.

Is there a pre-sale for Travis Scott tour?

No, there is not a pre-sale. The tour was announced on Wednesday - and tickets go on sale to the general public 24 hours later.

Can you get VIP packages?

VIP and Platinum packages will also go on sale on Thursday, 31 August, for the tour dates. The sale will begin at 10am local time.

How much do the tickets cost?

Ticketmaster has not confirmed the pricing for the Travis Scott tour - fans will likely have to wait until they go on sale on Thursday, 31 August.

What are the best tips for securing tickets?

Travis Scott's first North American tour in years is likely to have high demand - his shows in Rome earlier in August sold 60,000 tickets in two days. Ticketmaster has issued the following tips for making sure you don't miss out: "Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps so you’re ready to go before the sale begins: Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

"Check that your payment info is current so you can breeze through checkout. Event details can vary. Check for important details like ticket limits before the sale. Just tap More Info next to the event name, top of page."

Travis Scott performs at NIKE, Inc on September 8, 2022 in Beaverton, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.)

What could the setlist be for the tour?

Travis Scott has not performed many concerts in the two years since the Astroworld tragedy - among the most noticible was a multi-night stint at the O2 in London in the summer of 2022. But he did recently play an Utopia show in Rome, Italy earlier in August.

The setlist from 7 August was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

HYAENA

THANK GOD

Greetings From Utopia

MODERN JAM

Aye(Lil Uzi Vert cover)

SIRENS

Praise God(Kanye West cover) (with Kanye West)

Can't Tell Me Nothing(Kanye West cover) (with Kanye West)

MY EYES

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

HIGHEST IN THE ROOMP

CIRCUS MAXIMUS

DELRESTO (ECHOES)

LOST FOREVER

MAFIA

I KNOW ?(Live debut)

NO BYSTANDERS

FE!N

TOPIA TWINS

beibs in the trap

GATTI(JACKBOYS song)

MELTDOWN(Restarted, performed with a fan)

SICKO MODE

Antidote

goosebumps

TELEKINESIS

What are the Utopia - Circus Maximus tour dates?

Travis Scott's tour announcement might have come at the end of August, but it won't be long before he hits the road. He will be on tour across the US and Canada from October until December.

It will begin in Charlotte, NC and will come to an end in Toronto, Canada in the festive period. The tour announcement does not include any international dates - such as in the UK - as of yet.

Here are the current Travis Scott tour dates:

11 October - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

13 October - PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

17 October - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

20 October - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

22 October - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

25 October - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

29 October - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

31 October - Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

5 November - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

8 November - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

10 November - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

12 November - Moda Center, Portland, OR

15 November - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

16 November - Zouk Nightclub, Las Vegas, NV

18 November - BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

21 November - Moody Center ATX, Austin, TX

25 November - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

27 November - Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

4 December - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

6 December - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

8 December - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

10 December - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

12 December - Little Casesers Arena, Detroit, MI

15 December - United Center, Chicago, IL

18 December - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

21 December - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

23 December - TD Garden, Boston, MA

26 December - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

29 December - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Who are the support acts?