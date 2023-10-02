Watch more of our videos on Shots!

P!nk's Summer Carnival will be rolling into San Diego next.

The pop superstar has been on the road across Europe and North America in recent months. It will continue with a show at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, 3 October.

It follows recent shows in Texas cities Houston and San Antonio. If you are heading to San Diego, you might be wondering about the timings for the event.

Here's all you need to know:

What time do doors open in San Diego?

The stadium gates will open at 5pm on Tuesday, 3 October, Snapdragon Stadium has confirmed.

When will parking lot open at Snapdragon Stadium?

The parking lots will open at the slightly earlier time of 2.30pm, the venue has announced.

What time does the concert start?