Pink tour door times: what time do doors open at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium and concert start time
P!nk will play a show at Snapdragon Stadium
and live on Freeview channel 276
P!nk's Summer Carnival will be rolling into San Diego next.
The pop superstar has been on the road across Europe and North America in recent months. It will continue with a show at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, 3 October.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It follows recent shows in Texas cities Houston and San Antonio. If you are heading to San Diego, you might be wondering about the timings for the event.
Here's all you need to know:
What time do doors open in San Diego?
The stadium gates will open at 5pm on Tuesday, 3 October, Snapdragon Stadium has confirmed.
When will parking lot open at Snapdragon Stadium?
The parking lots will open at the slightly earlier time of 2.30pm, the venue has announced.
What time does the concert start?
P!nk's show in San Diego will start at 6.30pm, it has been confirmed. Before the star takes to the stage three support acts will perform in - Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.