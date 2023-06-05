American superstar Pink is set to return to UK stages for the European leg of her worldwide Summer Carnival tour, which will kick off in Bolton on Wednesday 7 June.
The singer-songwriter is best known for songs such as Just Give Me a Reason, Raise Your Glass, So What, U + Ur Hand and Just Like a Pill - but with a musical career that spans nine studio albums across more than two decades, the musician has a plethora of popular songs to choose from to make up her setlist.
So what songs can fans expect to hear during her Summer Carnival tour? This is what you need to know.
What songs will Pink sing?
With the Summer Carnival tour set to kick off on 7 June in Bolton, fans of Pink don’t yet know for sure what her setlist is going to look like.
However, just because the tour hasn’t started yet doesn’t mean that Pink hasn’t done any live performances this year - according to Setlist.fm, these are the songs that she has performed the most so far in 2023, which could give us an idea of what her setlist may look like for the Summer Carnival tour:
- TRUSTFALL
- What About Us
- When I Get There
- F**kin’ Perfect
- Just Give Me a Reason
- Never Gonna Not Dance Again
- Please Don’t Leave Me
- Who Knew
- Just Like a Pill
- Me and Bobby McGee (Kris Kristofferson)
- Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince cover)
- Try
- Turbulence
Her last tour, the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, took place across 2018 and 2019, during which she played 21 songs in total, including the encore, so it’s possible that the length of the setlist could be roughly the same.
Where is Pink touring?
As part of her Summer Carnival tour, Pink will visit venues around the world, including the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada, the US and, of course, the UK.
The full list of her tour dates and venues goes as follows:
June
- 7 - 8, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
- 10 - 11, Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- 13, Villa Park, Birmingham
- 16, Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands
- 17, Werchter Boutique, Werchter, Belgium
- 20 - 21, Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France
- 24 - 25, Hyde Park, London
- 28, Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany
July
- 1 - 2, Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
- 5 - 6, Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany
- 8 - 9, Rhein Energy Stadium, Koln, Germany
- 12 - 13, HDI Arena, Hannover, Germany
- 16, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
- 24, Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
- 26, Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH
- 31, Fenway Park, Boston, MA
August
- 1, Fenway Park, Boston, MA
- 3, Citi Field, Queens, NY
- 5, PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
- 7, Nationals Park, Washington, DC
- 10, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN
- 12, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
- 14, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
- 16, Comerica Field, Detroit, MI
- 19, Fargodome Fargo, Fargo, ND
- 21, Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE
September
- 18 - 19, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
- 22, Geodis Park, Nashville, TN
- 25, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
- 27, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
- 29, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
October
- 3, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
- 5, Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
- 7, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
- 9, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Following her performance in Phoenix, Pink will then head directly into her Trustfall tour, which will mark her ninth concert tour, held in support of her ninth studio album Trustfall.
The tour dates go as follows:
October
- 12, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
- 14 - 15, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- 17 - 18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA
- 20 - 21, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
- 25, Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- 27 - 28, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
November
- 1 - 2, Bell Center, Montreal, QC
- 4 - 5, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- 7, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- 8, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH
- 11, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
- 12, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- 14, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL
- 15, Fla Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- 18 - 19, Amway Center, Orlando, FL
February 2024
- 9 - 10, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia
- 13, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow, Australia
- 16 - 17, Suncorp Stadium, Milton, Australia
- 20, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia
- 23 - 24, Docklands Stadium, Docklands, Australia
- 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia
March 2024
- 1, Optus Stadium, Burswood, Australia
- 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand
- 8 - 9, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
- 12, Marvel Stadium, Docklands, Australia
- 16, Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
- 19, Suncorp Stadium, Milton, Australia