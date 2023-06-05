The Summer Carnival world tour will officially kick off in Bolton on Wednesday 7 June

American superstar Pink is set to return to UK stages for the European leg of her worldwide Summer Carnival tour, which will kick off in Bolton on Wednesday 7 June.

The singer-songwriter is best known for songs such as Just Give Me a Reason, Raise Your Glass, So What, U + Ur Hand and Just Like a Pill - but with a musical career that spans nine studio albums across more than two decades, the musician has a plethora of popular songs to choose from to make up her setlist.

So what songs can fans expect to hear during her Summer Carnival tour? This is what you need to know.

What songs will Pink sing?

With the Summer Carnival tour set to kick off on 7 June in Bolton, fans of Pink don’t yet know for sure what her setlist is going to look like.

However, just because the tour hasn’t started yet doesn’t mean that Pink hasn’t done any live performances this year - according to Setlist.fm, these are the songs that she has performed the most so far in 2023, which could give us an idea of what her setlist may look like for the Summer Carnival tour:

P!NK performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

TRUSTFALL

What About Us

When I Get There

F**kin’ Perfect

Just Give Me a Reason

Never Gonna Not Dance Again

Please Don’t Leave Me

Who Knew

Just Like a Pill

Me and Bobby McGee (Kris Kristofferson)

Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince cover)

Try

Turbulence

Her last tour, the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, took place across 2018 and 2019, during which she played 21 songs in total, including the encore, so it’s possible that the length of the setlist could be roughly the same.

Where is Pink touring?

As part of her Summer Carnival tour, Pink will visit venues around the world, including the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada, the US and, of course, the UK.

The full list of her tour dates and venues goes as follows:

June

7 - 8, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

10 - 11, Stadium of Light, Sunderland

13, Villa Park, Birmingham

16, Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands

17, Werchter Boutique, Werchter, Belgium

20 - 21, Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France

24 - 25, Hyde Park, London

28, Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany

July

1 - 2, Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

5 - 6, Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

8 - 9, Rhein Energy Stadium, Koln, Germany

12 - 13, HDI Arena, Hannover, Germany

16, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

24, Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

26, Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

31, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

August

1, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

3, Citi Field, Queens, NY

5, PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

7, Nationals Park, Washington, DC

10, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

12, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

14, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

16, Comerica Field, Detroit, MI

19, Fargodome Fargo, Fargo, ND

21, Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

September

18 - 19, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

22, Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

25, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

27, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

29, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

October

3, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

5, Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

7, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

9, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Following her performance in Phoenix, Pink will then head directly into her Trustfall tour, which will mark her ninth concert tour, held in support of her ninth studio album Trustfall.

The tour dates go as follows:

October

12, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

14 - 15, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

17 - 18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

20 - 21, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

25, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

27 - 28, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

November

1 - 2, Bell Center, Montreal, QC

4 - 5, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

7, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

8, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

11, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

12, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

14, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

15, Fla Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

18 - 19, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

February 2024

9 - 10, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia

13, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow, Australia

16 - 17, Suncorp Stadium, Milton, Australia

20, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia

23 - 24, Docklands Stadium, Docklands, Australia

27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

March 2024