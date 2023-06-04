Download Festival will take place at Donington Park

Excitement is buidling ahead of Download Festival.

The 2023 edition of the heavy music extravaganza will return for its 20th anniversary at Donington Park. It will run throughout the weekend from 8 June to 11 June and it is sold out.

Hundreds of acts will perform across the many stages. But what are the timings and full lineup?

Here is all you need to know:

Who is performing at Download Festival on Thursday - stage times?

The 20th anniversary of the festival will kick-off at Donington Park on Thursday, 8 June. Here are the acts performing on the main stages on that day:

Apex Stage

3.30pm - 4.10pm - Mammoth WVH

4.40pm - 5.20pm - Jinjer

5.50pm - 6.40pm - Halestorm

7.10pm - 8.10pm - Alter Bridge

8.50pm - 10.50pm - Metallica

Opus Stage

1.50pm - 2.20pm - Cherry Bombs

2.45pm - 3.25pm - Cancer Bats

3.50pm - 4.30pm - The Bronx

5pm - 5.45pm - Hundred Reasons

6.15pm - 7.05pm - Puscifer

7.35pm - 8.50pm - Skindred

For the full lineup for Thurday's stages at Download Festival visit the website - or Download the official app from App Store of Google Play.

Who else is performing at Download Festival?

The festival will run from 8 June to 11 June. Here is the rest of the upcoming acts set to perform.

Friday

Apex Stage

1pm - 1.30pm - Stand Atlantic

2pm - 2.35pm - Nova Twins

3.05pm - 3,40pm - Hot Milk

4.10pm - 5pm - Neck Deep

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Pendulum

7pm - 8.10pm - Architects

9.20pm - 10.50pm - Bring Me The Horizon

Opus Stage

1pm - 1.25pm - The Warning

1.50pm - 2.20pm - Smash Into Pieces

2.45pm - 3.25pm - Elvana

3.50pm - 4.30pm - Epica

5pm - 5.45pm - Asking Alexandria

6.15pm - 7.25pm - Within Temptation

8.05pm - 9.15pm - Evanescence

Saturday

Apex Stage

12pm - 12.35pm - Polaris

1.05pm - 1.45pm - Fever 333

2.15pm - 3pm - Ice Nine Kills

3.30pm - 4.20pm - Clutch

4.50pm - 5.50pm - Alexisonfire

6.20pm - 7.30pm - Disturbed

8.55pm - 10.55pm - Metalllica

Opus Stage

12pm - 12.25pm - Static Dress

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Stray From The Path

1.45pm - 2.25pm - Municipal Waste

2.50pm - 3.30pm - Carcass

3.55pm - 4.35pm - Motionless In White

5pm - 5.40pm - Three Days Grace

6.05pm - 6.55pm - Simple Plan

7.30pm - 8.45pm - Placebo

Sunday

Apex Stage

12pm - 12.40pm - Bloodywood

1.10pm - 1.55pm- Lorna Shore

2.25pm - 3.10pm - The Hu

3.40pm - 4.30pm - Behemoth

5pm - 6pm - I, Prevail

6.40pm - 7.50pm - Parkway Drive

9.15pm - 10.50pm - Slipknot

Opus Stage

12.55pm - 1.20pm - Blind Channel

1.45pm - 2.15pm - Sim

2.40pm - 3.10pm - The Amity Affliction

3.35pm - 4.05pm - Avatar

4.30pm - 5.05pm - Dinosaur Pile-Up

5.30pm - 6.10pm - Palaye Royale

6.35pm - 7.20pm - Bad Religion

8pm - 9.10pm - Ghost