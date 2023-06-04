Excitement is buidling ahead of Download Festival.
The 2023 edition of the heavy music extravaganza will return for its 20th anniversary at Donington Park. It will run throughout the weekend from 8 June to 11 June and it is sold out.
Hundreds of acts will perform across the many stages. But what are the timings and full lineup?
Here is all you need to know:
Who is performing at Download Festival on Thursday - stage times?
The 20th anniversary of the festival will kick-off at Donington Park on Thursday, 8 June. Here are the acts performing on the main stages on that day:
Apex Stage
- 3.30pm - 4.10pm - Mammoth WVH
- 4.40pm - 5.20pm - Jinjer
- 5.50pm - 6.40pm - Halestorm
- 7.10pm - 8.10pm - Alter Bridge
- 8.50pm - 10.50pm - Metallica
Opus Stage
- 1.50pm - 2.20pm - Cherry Bombs
- 2.45pm - 3.25pm - Cancer Bats
- 3.50pm - 4.30pm - The Bronx
- 5pm - 5.45pm - Hundred Reasons
- 6.15pm - 7.05pm - Puscifer
- 7.35pm - 8.50pm - Skindred
For the full lineup for Thursday's stages at Download Festival visit the website - or Download the official app from App Store or Google Play.
Who else is performing at Download Festival?
The festival will run from 8 June to 11 June. Here is the rest of the upcoming acts set to perform.
Friday
Apex Stage
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Stand Atlantic
- 2pm - 2.35pm - Nova Twins
- 3.05pm - 3,40pm - Hot Milk
- 4.10pm - 5pm - Neck Deep
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Pendulum
- 7pm - 8.10pm - Architects
- 9.20pm - 10.50pm - Bring Me The Horizon
Opus Stage
- 1pm - 1.25pm - The Warning
- 1.50pm - 2.20pm - Smash Into Pieces
- 2.45pm - 3.25pm - Elvana
- 3.50pm - 4.30pm - Epica
- 5pm - 5.45pm - Asking Alexandria
- 6.15pm - 7.25pm - Within Temptation
- 8.05pm - 9.15pm - Evanescence

Saturday
Apex Stage
- 12pm - 12.35pm - Polaris
- 1.05pm - 1.45pm - Fever 333
- 2.15pm - 3pm - Ice Nine Kills
- 3.30pm - 4.20pm - Clutch
- 4.50pm - 5.50pm - Alexisonfire
- 6.20pm - 7.30pm - Disturbed
- 8.55pm - 10.55pm - Metalllica
Opus Stage
- 12pm - 12.25pm - Static Dress
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Stray From The Path
- 1.45pm - 2.25pm - Municipal Waste
- 2.50pm - 3.30pm - Carcass
- 3.55pm - 4.35pm - Motionless In White
- 5pm - 5.40pm - Three Days Grace
- 6.05pm - 6.55pm - Simple Plan
- 7.30pm - 8.45pm - Placebo

Sunday
Apex Stage
- 12pm - 12.40pm - Bloodywood
- 1.10pm - 1.55pm- Lorna Shore
- 2.25pm - 3.10pm - The Hu
- 3.40pm - 4.30pm - Behemoth
- 5pm - 6pm - I, Prevail
- 6.40pm - 7.50pm - Parkway Drive
- 9.15pm - 10.50pm - Slipknot
Opus Stage
- 12.55pm - 1.20pm - Blind Channel
- 1.45pm - 2.15pm - Sim
- 2.40pm - 3.10pm - The Amity Affliction
- 3.35pm - 4.05pm - Avatar
- 4.30pm - 5.05pm - Dinosaur Pile-Up
- 5.30pm - 6.10pm - Palaye Royale
- 6.35pm - 7.20pm - Bad Religion
- 8pm - 9.10pm - Ghost
