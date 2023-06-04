For the curious.
What is the lineup for Download Festival 2023? Stage times for artists performing at Donington Park on Thursday

Download Festival will take place at Donington Park

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Excitement is buidling ahead of Download Festival.

The 2023 edition of the heavy music extravaganza will return for its 20th anniversary at Donington Park. It will run throughout the weekend from 8 June to 11 June and it is sold out.

Hundreds of acts will perform across the many stages. But what are the timings and full lineup?

Here is all you need to know:

Most Popular

Who is performing at Download Festival on Thursday - stage times?

The 20th anniversary of the festival will kick-off at Donington Park on Thursday, 8 June. Here are the acts performing on the main stages on that day:

Apex Stage

  • 3.30pm - 4.10pm - Mammoth WVH
  • 4.40pm - 5.20pm - Jinjer
  • 5.50pm - 6.40pm - Halestorm
  • 7.10pm - 8.10pm - Alter Bridge
  • 8.50pm - 10.50pm - Metallica

Opus Stage

  • 1.50pm - 2.20pm - Cherry Bombs
  • 2.45pm - 3.25pm - Cancer Bats
  • 3.50pm - 4.30pm - The Bronx
  • 5pm - 5.45pm - Hundred Reasons
  • 6.15pm - 7.05pm - Puscifer
  • 7.35pm - 8.50pm - Skindred

Who else is performing at Download Festival?

The festival will run from 8 June to 11 June. Here is the rest of the upcoming acts set to perform.

Friday

Apex Stage

  • 1pm - 1.30pm - Stand Atlantic
  • 2pm - 2.35pm - Nova Twins
  • 3.05pm - 3,40pm - Hot Milk
  • 4.10pm - 5pm - Neck Deep
  • 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Pendulum
  • 7pm - 8.10pm - Architects
  • 9.20pm - 10.50pm - Bring Me The Horizon

Opus Stage

  • 1pm - 1.25pm - The Warning
  • 1.50pm - 2.20pm - Smash Into Pieces
  • 2.45pm - 3.25pm - Elvana
  • 3.50pm - 4.30pm - Epica
  • 5pm - 5.45pm - Asking Alexandria
  • 6.15pm - 7.25pm - Within Temptation
  • 8.05pm - 9.15pm - Evanescence

Saturday

Apex Stage

  • 12pm - 12.35pm - Polaris
  • 1.05pm - 1.45pm - Fever 333
  • 2.15pm - 3pm - Ice Nine Kills
  • 3.30pm - 4.20pm - Clutch
  • 4.50pm - 5.50pm - Alexisonfire
  • 6.20pm - 7.30pm - Disturbed
  • 8.55pm - 10.55pm - Metalllica

Opus Stage

  • 12pm - 12.25pm - Static Dress
  • 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Stray From The Path
  • 1.45pm - 2.25pm - Municipal Waste
  • 2.50pm - 3.30pm - Carcass
  • 3.55pm - 4.35pm - Motionless In White
  • 5pm - 5.40pm - Three Days Grace
  • 6.05pm - 6.55pm - Simple Plan
  • 7.30pm - 8.45pm - Placebo

Sunday

Apex Stage

  • 12pm - 12.40pm - Bloodywood
  • 1.10pm - 1.55pm- Lorna Shore
  • 2.25pm - 3.10pm - The Hu
  • 3.40pm - 4.30pm - Behemoth
  • 5pm - 6pm - I, Prevail
  • 6.40pm - 7.50pm - Parkway Drive
  • 9.15pm - 10.50pm - Slipknot

Opus Stage

  • 12.55pm - 1.20pm - Blind Channel
  • 1.45pm - 2.15pm - Sim
  • 2.40pm - 3.10pm - The Amity Affliction
  • 3.35pm - 4.05pm - Avatar
  • 4.30pm - 5.05pm - Dinosaur Pile-Up
  • 5.30pm - 6.10pm - Palaye Royale
  • 6.35pm - 7.20pm - Bad Religion
  • 8pm - 9.10pm - Ghost

