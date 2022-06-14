The rock and metal music festival will celebrate its 20 year anniversary next year

The UK ’s biggest rock and metal music festival will return for the biggest event in its history next year.

Download Festival will mark its 20 year anniversary in June 2023, and to celebrate the festival is being extended from three days to four days.

So, when will Download Festival 2023 be held, who will perform and how can you get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Download Festival will be held over four days for the first time in 2023 to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

When will Download Festival 2023 be?

It will be held between Thursday 8 June and Sunday 11 June.

What is the Download Festival 2023 lineup?

The four headlining acts for Download Festival 2023 have still to be announced.

Andy Copping, who is responsible for booking the acts, said that the main bands had already been booked for 2023 before the 2022 festival, which took place between Friday 10 June and Sunday 12 June.

It’s not yet known if the organisers are planning on expanding on the usual 100 act line up, which typically perform across the four stages during the festival.

According to the official Download website , the lineup for next year’s festival is due to be announced soon.

We’ll keep this article updated with more information as we get it.

Where will Download Festival 2023 be held?

Download Festival 2023 will be held at Donnington Park, Leicestershire, Derby.

The festival has been held at the same location every year since it first began.

Can I get tickets to Download Festival 2023?

Limited early bird tickets for Download Festival 2023 are already on sale now, including weekend camping tickets, eco camping tickets and Download VIP packages.

You can buy them now via Ticketmaster .

There will be day tickets available for the festival. At the moment only weekend ticket options are available on early-bird and day tickets will become available at a later date.

Prices for the early bird tickets start at £103.10.

What is the history of Download Festival?

Download Festival was first launched in 2003, and back then it was held over two days.

By 2005, it had been increased to a three day festival.

Performers have included some of the biggest names in the world of rock, indie and metal music, including Iron Maiden who have been a headline act for numerous years.

Other bands who have performed at the festival include Feeder, Black Sabbath, System of a Down, Marilyn Manson, Audio Slave, Linkin Park, Metallica, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses.

Where does the name Download come from?

The name Download was chosen for the festival for two reasons.

Downloading music from the internet was viewed negatively in the music industry at the time of the festival’s launch due to file sharing.