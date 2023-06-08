For the curious.
Metallica setlist at Download Festival 2023: what songs can fans expect to hear?

Metallica will play two sets at Download Festival - on Thursday and Saturday nights

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Metallica are making a grand return to Download Festival in 2023.

The thrash metal legends will play two sets at the festival in Donington Park over the coming days. Fans can catch them on the opening night on Thursday (8 June) as well as on Saturday (9 June) evening.

Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon will also headline the festival. Fans who are staying home this year will be able to follow along via the official YouTube stream.

But with two sets to perform - fans might be wondering what to expect. Here's all you need to know:

When and how long are Metallica's sets at Download?

Metallica will perform headline slots on the Apex Stage on Thursday, 8 June and Saturday, 10 June. Both of the sets will see the band perform for around 2 hours, according to the festival's website - but all times are approximate.

The set times are as follows:

Thursday, 8 June - 8.50pm to 10.50pm

Saturday, 10 June - 8.55pm to 10.55pm

What songs could Metallica perform?

The setlist for Download festival is being kept underwraps. But recent performances could give a few hints:

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - 28 May

  • For Whom the Bell Tolls
  • Ride the Lightning
  • Through the Never(Tour debut)
  • King Nothing
  • Lux Æterna
  • Screaming Suicide
  • Fade to Black
  • Sleepwalk My Life Away
  • Orion
  • Nothing Else Matters
  • Sad but True
  • The Day That Never Comes
  • Blackened
  • Fuel
  • Seek & Destroy
  • Master of Puppets

The band were on stage for 2 hours for the above set - similar to the lenght of time they are due to perform at Download Festival in 2023.

