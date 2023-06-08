Metallica will play two sets at Download Festival - on Thursday and Saturday nights

The thrash metal legends will play two sets at the festival in Donington Park over the coming days. Fans can catch them on the opening night on Thursday (8 June) as well as on Saturday (9 June) evening.

Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon will also headline the festival. Fans who are staying home this year will be able to follow along via the official YouTube stream.

But with two sets to perform - fans might be wondering what to expect. Here's all you need to know:

When and how long are Metallica's sets at Download?

Metallica will perform headline slots on the Apex Stage on Thursday, 8 June and Saturday, 10 June. Both of the sets will see the band perform for around 2 hours, according to the festival's website - but all times are approximate.

The set times are as follows:

Thursday, 8 June - 8.50pm to 10.50pm

Saturday, 10 June - 8.55pm to 10.55pm

What songs could Metallica perform?

The setlist for Download festival is being kept underwraps. But recent performances could give a few hints:

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - 28 May

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Ride the Lightning

Through the Never(Tour debut)

King Nothing

Lux Æterna

Screaming Suicide

Fade to Black

Sleepwalk My Life Away

Orion

Nothing Else Matters

Sad but True

The Day That Never Comes

Blackened

Fuel

Seek & Destroy

Master of Puppets

