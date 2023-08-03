Metallica will be joined by fellow icons of the hard rock world for their US tour this autumn.
Pantera and Five Finger Death Punch will alternate being the main support during the M72 World Tour over the coming months. Metallica have recently arrived back in the states after a run of summer shows in Europe.
The band will be playing two different sets for each of the two concerts at stadiums across North America during the tour. The performances are due to last over two hours no matter which setlist you get to hear.
But who will be opening for Metallica and on which dates? Here's all you need to know:
Who are the support acts for MetLife Stadium?
Metallica have confirmed who will open on each night of their concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Friday, 4 August
- Pantera
- Mammoth WVH
Sunday, 6 August
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Ice Nine Kills
Full list of support acts for Metallica's US tour?
The band will be joined by Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills for the whole of the North American leg of the M72 World Tour.
Pantera and Mammoth WVH will be the support act for the first show at each stadium, while if you are attending the second show - the support will come from Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
The full support schedule is:
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- 4 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH
- 6 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills
Olympic Stadium, Montreal, Canada
- 11 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH
- 13 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- 18 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH
- 20 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
- 25 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH
- 27 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- 1 September Pantera, Mammoth WVH
- 3 September Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills
The Dome at America's Center, St Louis, MO
- 3 November Pantera, Mammoth WVH
- 5 November Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills
Ford Field, Detriot, MI
- 10 November Pantera, Mammoth WVH
- 13 November Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills
Metallica will return to the United States for more stadium shows in August/ September 2024. Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills are all currently expected to continuing supporting the band for these dates as well.
All but Pantera are also due to support Metallica when they return to Europe next summer - with British heavy band Architects replacing them for those shows.