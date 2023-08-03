Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will support Metallica on the North American tour

Metallica will be joined by fellow icons of the hard rock world for their US tour this autumn.

Pantera and Five Finger Death Punch will alternate being the main support during the M72 World Tour over the coming months. Metallica have recently arrived back in the states after a run of summer shows in Europe.

But who will be opening for Metallica and on which dates? Here's all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for MetLife Stadium?

Metallica have confirmed who will open on each night of their concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Friday, 4 August

Pantera

Mammoth WVH

Sunday, 6 August

Five Finger Death Punch

Ice Nine Kills

Full list of support acts for Metallica's US tour?

The band will be joined by Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills for the whole of the North American leg of the M72 World Tour.

Pantera and Mammoth WVH will be the support act for the first show at each stadium, while if you are attending the second show - the support will come from Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The full support schedule is:

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

4 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH

6 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills

Olympic Stadium, Montreal, Canada

11 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH

13 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

18 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH

20 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

25 August - Pantera, Mammoth WVH

27 August - Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

1 September Pantera, Mammoth WVH

3 September Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills

The Dome at America's Center, St Louis, MO

3 November Pantera, Mammoth WVH

5 November Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills

Ford Field, Detriot, MI

10 November Pantera, Mammoth WVH

13 November Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills

Metallica will return to the United States for more stadium shows in August/ September 2024. Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills are all currently expected to continuing supporting the band for these dates as well.