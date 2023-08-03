Metallica fans can expect plenty of bang for their buck with the M72 World Tour.

The band have been playing huge multi-hour sets so far on the first run of shows. The iconic Thrash Metal group have returned to the US and will kick-off the North American leg on Friday, 4 August.

Metallica have been playing two different sets on each night of the tour so far. It includes a split of tracks from their 2023 album 72 Seasons as well as their greatest hits.

But how long can you expect them to be on stage? Here's all you need to know:

How long are Metallica concerts?

The iconic Thrash Metal band have been on the road throughout Europe during the summer. It included two huge performances at Download Festival.

During the festival, Metallica were on stage for around 2 hours 10 minutes on average across both of the sets.

The tour saw them also place shows at venues including the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. During this show the band performed from 8.45pm until 10.55pm - a set lasting 2 hours 10 minutes.

Metallica play two different sets on each of the nights of their stops on the tour. So fans heading to the first show at MetLife Stadium will hear a different setlist to fans heading to the second night.

It means there might be a slight difference in timings depending which night you attend.

What time does MetLife Stadium show start and end?

The doors will open at 4.30pm, according to the venue's website. The concert itself will start at 6pm.

