Slipknot setlist at Download Festival 2023: what songs can fans expect to hear at Donington Park?

Slipknot will headline Download Festival for a fifth time

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago

Slipknot will headline Download Festival this weekend.

The band is one of three headliners alongside thrash metal legends Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. It is the fifth time Slipknot has topped the bill at the festival in Donington Park.

Slipknot will be the final headliner to perform at Download Festival, taking the Sunday (11 June) night slot. Meaning fans will have plenty of time to build up anticipation for their performance.

If you are staying home this year but still want to follow the festival live - find out how to watch on YouTube.

Here's what to expect from Slipknot?

When will Slipknot play Download Festival

They will headline the Apex Stage on Sunday (11 June) and will perform for approximately 1 hour 35 minutes - according to the festival's stage timings.

What songs could Slipknot play at Download?

Slipknot have already performed slots at festivals in recent weeks - and the performances have included sets lasting around 90 minutes, similar to the time they will be on stage at Donington Park.

Nova Rock 2023 - 7 June

  • The Blister Exists(first time since 2015)
  • The Dying Song (Time to Sing)
  • Liberate(first time since 2016)
  • Yen(live debut)
  • Psychosocial
  • The Devil in I(Tour debut)
  • The Heretic Anthem
  • Eyeless(Tour debut)
  • Wait and Bleed
  • Unsainted
  • Snuff(Tour debut)
  • Purity(first time since 2015)
  • People = Shit
  • Surfacing
  • Duality
  • Spit It Out

Welcome To Rockville 2023 - 18 May

  • Disasterpiece
  • Wait and Bleed
  • All Out Life
  • Sulfur
  • Before I Forget
  • The Dying Song (Time to Sing)
  • Dead Memories
  • Unsainted
  • The Heretic Anthem
  • Psychosocial
  • Duality
  • Custer
  • Spit It Out

What songs would you like to hear from Slipknot at Download Festival?

