Slipknot will headline Download Festival for a fifth time

Slipknot will headline Download Festival this weekend.

The band is one of three headliners alongside thrash metal legends Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. It is the fifth time Slipknot has topped the bill at the festival in Donington Park.

Slipknot will be the final headliner to perform at Download Festival, taking the Sunday (11 June) night slot. Meaning fans will have plenty of time to build up anticipation for their performance.

If you are staying home this year but still want to follow the festival live - find out how to watch on YouTube.

Here's what to expect from Slipknot?

When will Slipknot play Download Festival

They will headline the Apex Stage on Sunday (11 June) and will perform for approximately 1 hour 35 minutes - according to the festival's stage timings.

What songs could Slipknot play at Download?

Slipknot have already performed slots at festivals in recent weeks - and the performances have included sets lasting around 90 minutes, similar to the time they will be on stage at Donington Park.

Nova Rock 2023 - 7 June

The Blister Exists(first time since 2015)

The Dying Song (Time to Sing)

Liberate(first time since 2016)

Yen(live debut)

Psychosocial

The Devil in I(Tour debut)

The Heretic Anthem

Eyeless(Tour debut)

Wait and Bleed

Unsainted

Snuff(Tour debut)

Purity(first time since 2015)

People = Shit

Surfacing

Duality

Spit It Out

Welcome To Rockville 2023 - 18 May

Disasterpiece

Wait and Bleed

All Out Life

Sulfur

Before I Forget

The Dying Song (Time to Sing)

Dead Memories

Unsainted

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

Duality

Custer

Spit It Out